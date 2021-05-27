Invest Southwest Announces 2021 Venture Madness Event, Opens Competition to Companies Nationwide

Toyota’s first standalone, early-stage venture capital firm, Toyota AI Ventures, will change its name to Toyota Ventures and grow its total assets under management to more than $500 million with the addition of two $150 million early-stage funds: the Toyota Ventures Frontier Fund and the Toyota Ventures Climate Fund. The new brand and additional capital are a reflection of the firm’s broadening scope and Toyota’s commitment to partnering with talented entrepreneurs to bring innovative technologies and business models to market.