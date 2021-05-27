Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Invest Southwest Announces 2021 Venture Madness Event, Opens Competition to Companies Nationwide

By PRWeb
Times Union
 13 days ago

Startup and emerging growth companies can apply to compete by June 3, 2021. Invest Southwest today announces the call for entries for 2021 Venture Madness, Arizona’s longest running venture capital conference and pitch competition. Early stage and emerging growth companies will compete for cash prizes and get exclusive access to the region’s most active, accredited angel investors and venture capital firms. This year, for the first time, the competition is open to companies across the U.S.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Startup Companies#Startup Investors#Investment Companies#Venture Madness#Campuslogic#Swimlane#Chair Of Invest Southwest#Saas Software#Deep Tech Hardware#Ar Vr#Ag Tech#Fintech#President Ceo#Mst#Linkedin#Http Www#Investsouthwest Org#Early Stage Companies#Ambitious Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businessnewbusinessethiopia.com

Automotive ventures closes inaugural fund to invest in early-stage auto tech companies

Automotive Ventures, the company that supports automotive technology entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors with industry-specific resources, strategic consulting, and extensive connections, has announced the final closing of its inaugural venture fund, Automotive Ventures Fund I. “Fundraising during a global pandemic had its challenges, but I’m pleased to report that the fund...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their June 17th AICA's Income Spotlight: Investment Ideas For Client Portfolios With Inflation In Mind

RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn More & Register: https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/AICAIncomeSpotlightSummer2021/. AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering two timely topics to assist clients in learning about income focused funds that should do well in an inflationary environment. We have secured 2 CFP CE credits for attendees and financial press are welcome.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SUIC Partner Suntech Taiwan, Which Joint Ventures With 28 Taiwan Major Banks together with Visa and Master Card, Over 15 Million Transactions and Over 1 Billion Turnover Rate, is Targeting the 21 Trillion Global Supply Chain Market for Large-Scale Digital

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Technology, Taiwan are confident to achieve a significant growth in its target global market expansion this year onwards. Suntech Technology has joint ventures with 28 major banks in Taiwan and with credit cards including Visa and Mastercard. It has over 15 million transactions and a turnover rate of over 1 billion dollars and is targeting the 21 trillion global supply chain market that will lead to large-scale digital payment technology proliferation.
Business425business.com

Bellevue-Based Startup Zenoti Receives $80M Investment; Valuation Reaches $1.5B

Zenoti, a cloud-based software for beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, received an additional $80 million investment less than six months after its Series D funding round. The Bellevue-based company is one of only 10 privately-held startups that are valued at over $1 billion in the Seattle area. It reached unicorn status after raising $160 million in December.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Berkshire Invests in Brazilian Company

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) made a $500-million investment in the parent company of Nubank, a privately held digital bank based in Brazil, the South American company announced on Tuesday. Nubank was founded in 2013, and said it has roughly 40 million customers. The company’s CEO told the Wall Street...
Small Businessbizjournals

New venture capital fund launches to pool small-dollar investments

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission expanded the definition of who may invest in venture capital funds and most technology startups, adding some forms of expertise besides wealth. By the agency's own estimates, that means at most 13.5% – a whopping increase from 13% – of U.S. households qualify as "accredited."
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

New Venture Challenge awards record $1.6 million in 25th annual competition

Andes STR wins top prize of $660,000; SNVC winner SAEF Legal wins $75,000 for social impact. The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago has announced a record-breaking investment of $1.6 million in the winners of the 2021 Edward L. Kaplan, ’71, New Venture Challenge (NVC), a pioneering student startup accelerator marking its 25th anniversary.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Miami’s LAB Ventures receives investment from well-known local public company

The venture wing associated with Miami’s oldest co-working space just got a boost. LAB Ventures, the Miami-based startup “studio” launched out of The LAB Miami in Wynwood, has received an undisclosed investment from New Valley Ventures, the investment fund from publicly traded Vector Group Ltd. that focuses on opportunities in the property technology space.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Toyota AI Ventures Announces Rebrand

Toyota’s first standalone, early-stage venture capital firm, Toyota AI Ventures, will change its name to Toyota Ventures and grow its total assets under management to more than $500 million with the addition of two $150 million early-stage funds: the Toyota Ventures Frontier Fund and the Toyota Ventures Climate Fund. The new brand and additional capital are a reflection of the firm’s broadening scope and Toyota’s commitment to partnering with talented entrepreneurs to bring innovative technologies and business models to market.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Cyptocurrency Company Celsius Invests In Audio.

The cryptocurrency company Celsius has inked a multiyear agreement with iHeartMedia to co-produce a new podcast focusing on the emergency financial market to be hosted by CEO Alex Mashinksy. The series, scheduled to launch later this year, will focus on topics inside and outside cryptocurrencies, including fintech trends, personal finance, trade and regulation.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

EEL Armor Wins 22nd Annual New Venture Competition

Pitching a lightweight body armor made from a unique ceramic design earned EEL Armor the top prize in UC Santa Barbara’s 2021 Technology Management New Venture Competition (NVC). The group bested five other finalists to close out the eight-month tech business plan contest and take home the $10,000 First Place Award.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fast Growing United Fintech Looks to Expand in US with Former Goldman Sachs Exec Leading Americas

Is crossing the Atlantic to expand in the US, according to a note from the company. Launched last year, United Fintech already claims 85 employees. According to its website, United Fintech acquires tech rims with the goal of building and creating new products. United Fintech seeks to help banks, hedge funds, and asset managers t0 transition to the digital world of finance.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Capital One Ventures invests in Socure digital identity analytics

Socure has boosted Capital One’s digital identity trust to increase card approval rates and slash false positives for its U.S. card team, leading the financial institution’s venture arm Capital One Ventures to make a strategic investment in the company. Socure recently became the latest unicorn biometrics with a $100 million funding round that included several other large financial institutions.
Businessthepaypers.com

Rapyd launches its investment arm Rapyd Ventures

Rapyd has announced the launch of Rapyd Ventures, its new investment arm that will focus on investing in early and growth-stage businesses that are delivering the next wave of innovation in financial services. The new venture arm will primarily work with startups after their Seed round and through Series B...
Businesscheddar.com

The Parent Company Announces First Social Equity Investment

The Parent Company, which is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California, is announcing Josephine & Billie's as the first investment via their social equity venture fund. The Parent Company CEO Steve Allan and Josephine & Billie's founder and cannabis entrepreneur Whitney Beatty joined Cheddar to discuss.
Pennsylvania Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

Jushi Announces Subsidiary Franklin Bioscience Will Open Its 19th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide and 12th Store in Pennsylvania

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2021 – PRESS RELEASE – Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, will open the company’s 12th BEYOND / HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania, and its 19th BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationally. BEYOND / HELLO Hazleton will begin serving patients and caregivers at 10 a.m. June 7, 2021, providing an unparalleled in-store experience coupled with convenient in-store express pickup and online reservations available through beyond-hello.com.