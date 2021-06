Over the weekend, an auction of rock and roll memorabilia facilitated by Julien’s Auctions resulted in the sale of an extraordinary self-portrait caricature done by Kurt Cobain, the brooding Nirvana frontman who took his own life at the age of 27. The little piece of art, which was done by Cobain in black felt pen on Singapore’s TNT Music Centre stationary, shows a grimacing figure playing guitar. It’s labeled “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star” and features the following description: “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” The piece, which was created during Nirvana’s 1992 promotional tour for Nevermind, sold for an incredible $281,250.