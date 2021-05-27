Flood Warning issued for Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Hayes The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Frenchman Creek near Palisade. * Until this afternoon. * At 2:45 AM CDT Thursday, the river stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding will continue through mid morning Thursday. * Forecast...The river crested overnight at 7.8 feet. The river will continue to fall through the morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flood stage. Agricultural areas along Frenchman Creek flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8 feet on 08/12/1999.