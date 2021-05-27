Post Malone launches Maison No 9 rosé wine

Post Malone has launched his own rosé wine in time for the great British summer, called Maison No 9.

The new wine will be available in Tesco supermarkets and independent wine retailers across the UK from 3 June.

It comes just as forecasters predict drier and sunnier weather as June arrives, with temperatures close to average for the time of year compared to May, which is on track to be the wettest on record.

Malone, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, collaborated with music manager Dre London and James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities to come up with the pale pink wine, which was perfected by Provence winemaker Alexis Cornu.

The three met before the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019 to discuss a vineyard in the south of France and agreed to create a rosé wine blend that would stand out as their personal favourite.

According to a spokesperson, they took “multiple trips and tasing over 100 rosé blends until they found the perfect one”.

Maison No 9 is described as a blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Syrah and Merloh, and has notes of “freshly picked fruit, including ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry”.

It is bottled in a “sleek, slender and sustainable” vessel with a solid glass cap shaped into battlements “that mirror a medieval castle located near the vineyard” in Provence.

The name was inspired by Malone’s favourite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which symbolises triumph over life’s daily challenges.

Maison No 9 will retail at £19 for a 75cl bottle, £44.99 for a 1.5l bottle and £118.99 for a 3l bottle. The larger bottles will be available online.