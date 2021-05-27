Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Post Malone launches Maison No 9 rosé wine

By Kate Ng
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWG90_0aCt6TNi00

Post Malone has launched his own rosé wine in time for the great British summer, called Maison No 9.

The new wine will be available in Tesco supermarkets and independent wine retailers across the UK from 3 June.

It comes just as forecasters predict drier and sunnier weather as June arrives, with temperatures close to average for the time of year compared to May, which is on track to be the wettest on record.

Malone, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, collaborated with music manager Dre London and James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities to come up with the pale pink wine, which was perfected by Provence winemaker Alexis Cornu.

The three met before the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019 to discuss a vineyard in the south of France and agreed to create a rosé wine blend that would stand out as their personal favourite.

According to a spokesperson, they took “multiple trips and tasing over 100 rosé blends until they found the perfect one”.

Maison No 9 is described as a blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Syrah and Merloh, and has notes of “freshly picked fruit, including ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry”.

It is bottled in a “sleek, slender and sustainable” vessel with a solid glass cap shaped into battlements “that mirror a medieval castle located near the vineyard” in Provence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqgss_0aCt6TNi00

The name was inspired by Malone’s favourite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which symbolises triumph over life’s daily challenges.

Maison No 9 will retail at £19 for a 75cl bottle, £44.99 for a 1.5l bottle and £118.99 for a 3l bottle. The larger bottles will be available online.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ros Wine#New Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Launches#New London#France#Global Brand Equities#Provence#Grenache Noir#Nine Of Swords#Brand#Pink#Tesco Supermarkets#Fruit#Ripe Pineapple#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone's "Rockstar" Plays As DaBaby Wins "Rockstar" Award

Despite his own advice, there are some things that simply can't be blamed on Baby. Such was indeed the case during DaBaby's big win at last night's Billboard Music Awards, where he took home the Top Rap Song prize for his Roddy Ricch assisted “Rockstar." Upon taking the stage, DaBaby likely expected to have his celebratory strut scored by his award-winning anthem, what he actually heard was the dulcet tones of Post Malone.
Drinksarchitecturaldigest.com

17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

Though for many the time conjures visions of beaches and barbecues, summer means one thing for wine drinkers: rosé wine season. Despite attempts to relegate past years’ insatiable demand for the pink drink to a passing fad, rosé enthusiasm shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, the craze may have even seeped into the fashion and interiors worlds in the form of the equally loved and reviled blush, a peachy cousin of the ever-present millennial pink hue. For the design-minded, this means we’d better find a few rosé bottles chic enough to display on our home bars. Though we’ve all been taught not to judge a book by its cover, pretty packaging sure does wonders for any product, and the season’s vin préféré is no exception. To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 17 wines of varying rosy hues that boast display-worthy bottles and labels—and taste even better. Cheers!
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Award-Winning Wine Advisor Launches Most Exclusive Nine-Year Collection

From the most unique and rare vineyards in the world, Martins Wine Advisor is curating a stunning and limited edition wine collection for its new ‘Wines From Another World’ series across nine-years on an exclusive invitation only basis. Lisbon, Portugal 24 May 2021: Martins Wine Advisor (MWA), the winners of...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

BOXT the Premium Direct-to-Consumer Winery Launches Limited Edition Rosé for National Rosé Day

Rosé All Day With BOXT Expertly Crafted Fine Wine, Sustainably Packaged 3 Liter Box – The Equivalent of 4 Bottles of Wine. – BOXT, the female-founded, direct-to-consumer winery launches its first-ever premium rosé wine, just in time for National Rosé Day on June 12. Profile Nine, the latest fine wine to the BOXT collection is whole cluster pressed, rosé of Pinot Noir. With its delicate apricot color, subtle floral aroma and refreshingly bright acidity, this elegant blush rosé is cool, crisp, bright and dry. In a word, it’s divine.
Drinkswinespectator.com

9 Refreshing Provence Rosés

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and many of us will be celebrating with some pink wine in our glass. Luckily, there are plenty of crisp and mouthwatering Provence rosés to pair with warm-weather festivities, as this week's selection demonstrates with recently reviewed wines from the 2020 vintage. Tasting...
DrinksConnecticut Post

7 Best Rosé Wine Brands-for All Kinds of Wine-Lovers

In preparation for those summer days when it’s too hot to move, much less walk to the wine shop, I like to keep at least a couple bottles of vino in the fridge at all times (and maybe a few more on the bar cart, just in case). The rest of the Food52 team clearly thinks so, too. While I tend to be more of a light red fan, when the weather gets so warm you’re sweating at breakfast, a glass of rosé can be just the thing. And before you say “I don’t like rosé—it’s too sweet,” hold on a sec. Just because many rosé wine brands fall on the sweeter side doesn’t mean all rosés taste like melted watermelon Jolly Ranchers. Some are sweet, yes (and if wine that tastes like cotton candy is your thing, I wouldn’t dream of yucking your yum!), but other rosé wines have floral notes of ripe, red summer fruit yet stay dry and crisp on the palate; or they’re bubbly and tart; some are quite savory, even herbal in flavor. There’s a great rosé for any kind of wine-lover, I promise.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Rosé-Soaked Toscano Cheese

Wine and cheese have always made for a perfect pairing, but now the two are coming together in a unique way with the launch of Trader Joe's new Toscano Soaked in Rosé. If you're a regular Trader Joe's customer, you know that the brand has offered many different iterations of Toscano Cheese over the years. The new Toscano Soaked in Rosé is the latest take on the cheese, and it may be the most crave-able yet. Like other Toscano products, the new cheese boasts the nutty flavor of an aged Parmesan, alongside the creamy texture of a farmstead Cheddar. Each wheel of Toscano is then submerged in a bath of Rosé wine, which "gently infuses the cheese with a subtle bite and a captivatingly complex flavor, with hints of fruity Rosé complementing the slightly sweet, nutty flavor of the cheese."
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

This Exclusive Collection Lets You Experience Rare Reds From the World’s Finest Wine Regions

Advances in e-commerce and global supply chains have made it so much easier to get that new release from your favorite winery anywhere in the world. Before, you had to know a guy who knew a guy. And yet, some trophies still remain out of reach. With the Robb Report Rare & Fine program, we strive to dig a little deeper, using our connections in global luxury to find you the best that isn’t so readily available. For our latest Rare & Fine Wine collection, we partnered with Wally’s Wine & Spirits and ventured to four of the world’s great wine regions—Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Piedmont and Burgundy—in search of bottles you might struggle to find on your own.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone & Swae Lee Go 12X Platinum With "Sunflower"

Back in 2018, movie fans fell in love with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It was a truly incredible animated movie that told a brand new story in the Spider-Man universe. While the characters, plot, and visuals were great, there is no denying that the movie had a wonderful soundtrack as well. In fact, there were some big hits to come from the soundtrack, including "Sunflower" which featured the likes of Post Malone and Swae Lee.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fashion Designer Wine Bottle Collaborations

To commemorate Ecco Domani’s 25th anniversary, the Italian wine brand joined forces with fashion designer Jeremy Scott to reimage a limited-edition label that pays tribute to the milestone. The new label draws inspiration from the wine's bold and contemporary style. “There is a natural affinity between Ecco Domani and my...
Drinksmotifri.com

The Red, White and Rosé: Three summer wines to elevate an ordinary day

After a long time apart, we’re ready to enjoy life with our friends and loved ones. And that means wine. Not just any wine, though. Every bottle should be a little special, to remind us all what we have. Here are a white, red and rosé to help you celebrate the summer. Each stars a little-known grape, giving you the chance to show off your wine knowledge.
DrinksRadar Online.com

Grazia USA & OneHope Wine Launch New Signature Rosé To Kick Off Summer 2021

Are you looking to spend your summer sipping on a rosé that combines the enticing aromas of fresh strawberry, crisp watermelon, sweet cherry, and hints of zesty blood orange in every single pour?. Look no further. Article continues below advertisement. Pantheon Media Group – the U.S. publisher of the Italian...
New York City, NYEffingham Radio

Bethenny Frankel To Launch New Wine

Bethenny Frankel plans to follow her Skinnygirl success with a new line of wine called Forever Young. The Real Housewives of New York star wrote on Instagram Wednesday (June 2nd), “Celebrities have historically been strictly told to never be photographed with alcohol. Liquor companies were marketed by men to men and I changed that game. Now it’s a whole new world for women, thanks to my little brand that could. I waited until I found another brand and concept that I wanted to call my own.”
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Uncorked & Cultured Launches the Sip Consciously Directory Highlighting Black Wine Entrepreneurs

The Sip Consciously Directory is a comprehensive resource highlighting winemakers, distributors, and retailers from around the world. Filmmaker and Entrepreneur, Angela McCrae’s Uncorked & Cultured, has launched The Sip Consciously Directory, a comprehensive resource of over 100 Black entrepreneurs in the three-tier wine distribution chain. Compiled by Monique Bell, Ph.D, Chief of Cultural Insights and Partnerships, the directory provides a solution to the African Diaspora’s lack of visibility to the $70 Billion wine industry.
Musicenergy941.com

Eminem & Post Malone Collab Teased By Cole Bennett

Rumors about an Eminem & Post Malone collab have been swirling around for a while, but according to video director Cole Bennett’s latest Instagram story, the collab might be a real thing. Bennett posted a story on Insta, which has since been deleted, of a yellow M&M figure, Malone’s barbed-wire...
DrinksThe Free Press

Wine: Celebrating the lovely, dry rosés of southern France

Spring and summer are perfect for rosés — light, delicious, pretty, forgiving, lovely, unpretentious and… well… just plain sexy. The great thing about rosés is that you don't have to plan to serve them. You just need a few in your fridge to pull out for any occasion — a friend dropping by, a lazy weekend afternoon, a beautiful sunset, an experiment with hors d'oeuvres, a light veggie or seafood meal.
Recipeswineindustryadvisor.com

Food & Wine Launches New Show “Pastries with Paola” as Brand Expands Video Programming

Acclaimed Pastry Chef Paola Velez Celebrates Food, Life and Culture While Re-Creating Some of Her Favorite Childhood Treats. — Meredith Corporation‘s (NYSE: MDP) FOOD & WINE announces that its newest video series Pastries with Paola debuts today. In this lighthearted new weekly show, celebrated pastry chef and James Beard Award finalist Paola Velez, who is known as much for her meaningful social justice work as for her mouthwatering Instagram posts and dances on TikTok, shows viewers how to make comforting baked goods and desserts that celebrate her Dominican heritage and inspire fun culinary adventures in the kitchen.
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

Top Five Places to Grab & Sip a Rosé on National Rosé Day

June 12 is National Rosé Day! Ever since its founding in 2014, this special day has been celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June. Every year on this day, wine enthusiasts across the country honor and commemorate the rose-colored wine they love so dearly by sharing it with friends in whichever way they enjoy it best, whether it be sweet, dry, sparkling, or still. Here are our top five places in New Orleans to enjoy or pick up a delicious rosé this June 12.
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Wine Ambassador Launches Exclusive Wine Club To Yachts In Response To Mega-Rich's Inclination For Fine Wines

NAPA, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, higher income individuals and college graduates in the United States name wine as their alcohol of choice. Or so says Gallup's annual poll of American consumption habits. And nowhere is that inclination more evident than with the mega-rich - those with the kind of money associated with luxury items like yachts. Wine Ambassador, based in Napa, California, caters to exactly that clientele and recently announced the launch, so to speak, of its fine wine deliveries to those who own these vessels both domestically and internationally.