Public Health

Coronavirus news - live: India to study AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccine effectiveness against severe Covid

By Akshita Jain
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

India plans to study the effectiveness of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in the country — Oxford- AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — in preventing severe illness.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review cases of around 3,000 to 5,000 people over the age of 45 years. The study is expected to begin next week.

National Institute of Epidemiology scientist Tarun Bhatnagar told Reuters that the study will also compare the effects of one dose of AstraZeneca shot as against two shots.

He said: “We will compare people who tested negative with people who tested positive with sub-groups to look for those who were symptomatic and those hospitalised or with severe disease.”

This comes as India reported 211,298 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,847 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the European Union sought a huge fine to be imposed on AstraZeneca for its alleged failure to respect a contract with the bloc on the delivery of vaccines.

The EU accused the vaccine manufacturer of providing shots to other nations when it had promised deliveries to the bloc’s 27 member countries, according to the Associated Press.

AstraZeneca said it has been doing its best to fulfil delivery orders and denied any wrongdoing.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
