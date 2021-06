Nothing feels more like summer here in BisMan than when you are out on an evening stroll, and you walk past a dog park filled with excited four-legged furry animals and their two-legged owner. The beauty of a special place is to be able to let man's best friend roam around without a leash. The Dog Town Dog Park And Sitting Bull Park in Mandan is one of the paradises in BisMan where you can relax and let your favorite sidekick roam around with others - it's as easy as that, sort of.