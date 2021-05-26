Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

WEST COAST BEST COAST? Biden officials reach offshore wind agreement with California

By Staff
thejacksonpress.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has reached an agreement with California seeking to advance wind energy development off the state’s northern and central coasts. The Interior Department said in a statement that initial areas of development could bring up to 4.6 gigawatts of energy to the grid, enough to power 1.6 million homes.

thejacksonpress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Turbines#West Coast#Central Coast#The Interior Department#West Coast#Wind Energy Leases#Energy Development#Initial Areas#Secretary#Square#Mid 2022#Today#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

USS Mobile departs Gulf Coast for California homeport

A Navy ship that was celebrated with a parade that drew more than 60,000 to downtown Mobile has departed the port city headed to its new homeport in San Diego, California. The USS Mobile, a coastal water combat ship made by Austal in Mobile, pulled out of the city on Thursday bound for the West Coast, news outlets reported.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

US offshore wind’s first movers’ lessons for future development

The nascent US offshore wind industry can learn from “first movers” that have already had wind farms permitted or have commissioned pilot projects, according to speakers at the digital Clean Power 2021 (7-10 June). The US currently has just 42MW of operational offshore wind capacity, according to Windpower Intelligence, the...
Industrythelog.com

Fishing Industry Responds to Offshore Wind Announcements

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA— On May 25 the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Association released a statement opposing the federal and state government’s push to expedite the process of producing offshore wind energy off the. California coast. The Biden-Harris administration released a statement on May 25 sharing that the Departments of the...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

U.S. opens Gulf of Mexico to offshore wind

The U.S. Department of the Interior will assess potential opportunities to advance offshore wind development on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a Request for Interest (RFI) in the Federal Register on Friday, 11 June to assess interest in potential offshore wind development in the OCS.
Energy IndustryEast Hampton Star

South Fork Wind Gets Rhode Island Okay

The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council formally concluded on June 2 that plans for the South Fork Wind farm, including its 12 turbines and a $12 million fisheries compensation package, are consistent with the state's Ocean Special Area Management Plan. The meeting was a continuation of deliberations that took...
Energy Industrygoldrushcam.com

Interior Department to Explore Offshore Wind Potential in the Gulf of Mexico

June 9, 2021 - WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced its intent to assess potential opportunities to advance clean energy development on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). This significant milestone is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to create thousands of jobs through the deployment of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030.
Energy IndustrySalem News

Baker, guvs urge Biden to keep offshore wind a priority

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker and governors from eight other states poised to benefit environmentally and economically from the emerging offshore wind sector sent President Joe Biden a letter on Friday outlining their thoughts and recommendations for keeping the momentum going in the fledgling field. Biden's administration has moved quickly...
Energy Industrywajr.com

West Virginia to play a key role in offshore wind development

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will be a key player in the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind Projects- the largest off shore wind farm on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Dominion Energy, Danish company Orsted, Eversource and Steel of West Virginia have formed a partnership to build a 472-foot vessel, the Charybdis, that will be used to build wind farms off the coast of New England and Virginia.
California Stateenergycentral.com

Six Key Things To Be Aware Of In The Development Of Floating Offshore Wind In California

Offshore Wind Goes West. On May 25, the Biden administration and the State of California announced an effort to develop areas off of the coast of California for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind generation. While Northeastern states and project developers are poised to begin bringing commercial scale offshore projects to market, this announcement represents the first concrete step to open up the West coast to offshore wind development. Wind generation in the waters off the West coast will face some unique challenges (such as water depths that will force the use of floating wind turbines that are still in pre-commercial stages of development), but will also face some of the same challenges that we have been working through on the East coast (such as constrained transmission corridors, undeveloped onshore interconnection and transmission infrastructure and the need for Jones Act-qualified vessels). Here are six key things to be aware of in the development of floating offshore wind in California.
California StatePosted by
UPI News

California prepares for more West Coast space launches

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1 (UPI) -- The state of California and Vandenberg Space Force Base are planning and building new infrastructure to capture more of the growing commercial space launch business. Vandenberg has never been as busy as the primary U.S. spaceports in Florida -- Kennedy Space Center and Cape...
East Bay Times

Barabak: On California’s Central Coast, anti-Asian bias and the Big Lie

The Big Lie — the fiction that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud, costing President Donald Trump a second term — has spread like a cancer. In Phoenix, Republican state lawmakers caved to the GOP’s lunatic wing and approved a harebrained canvass of Maricopa County ballots. Emboldened Trump backers are now challenging election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. (Not that it will change anything.)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Biden seeks to reassert US climate leadership | President to 'repeal or replace' Trump decision removing protections for Tongass | Administration proposes its first offshore wind lease sale

TGIF! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at Biden’s climate agenda in Europe, a new...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

RenewEconomy launches Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia

By Giles Parkinson RenewEconomy launches its Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia, the latest in a series of important map references for clean energy technology. The post RenewEconomy launches Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
California Statereviewjournal.com

Relaxing, gorgeous getaway awaits in Cambria on California’s coast

San Diego and Santa Monica are welcome beach escapes during the blistering Las Vegas summer, but vacationers need to steel themselves for the crowds, traffic congestion and stress that often accompany Southern California fun. A quaint, quieter alternative is the seaside village of Cambria on the central coast. Barefoot walks...