When you think of getting organized, your first thought might not be of your shower. After all, you’re only in there once a day, right? But that doesn’t mean your shower can’t be a well-organized haven of relaxation where everything is in its proper place (and looking fab, of course). Plus, keeping your shower organized is a great way to maximize your shower space – so whether you’re a fan of tons of fancy products or a minimalist multitasker, you’re utilizing your space to be both functional and user-friendly. Even better, a well-organized shower is easier to keep clean, too!