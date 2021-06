Everton face Aston Villa tonight as they enter a congested final run-in of Premier League fixtures so who do we think will line up tonight in royal blue?. It’s strange to think but Pickford is now almost a shoe-in to start in goal for Everton. That is not something I would have thought I’d say even just a few months ago, but such has been the improvement in his consistency and powers of concentration that he is now indisputedly the Toffees current number one. I still have nagging doubts that the old Pickford will return sometime but he has been excellent recently.