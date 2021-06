Austin Hedgcoth is a student at the University of North Texas who is pursuing degrees in Communications and Journalism. He was born in Overland Park, Kansas, but eventually moved to Midlothian, Texas, and graduated from Midlothian High School. His hobbies include lifting weights, drawing, and spending time outdoors. After college, Austin plans to either seek employment in the field of journalism or go to law school, a decision he says will be made with time. “There’s something so rewarding about telling other people’s stories,” he says. “It truly is an honor to introduce the public to so many special people and the wonderful things they do.”