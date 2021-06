In April, South Korea unveiled the first prototype of its new indigenously produced fighter, more than five years after the KF-X was first announced. Dubbed the KF-21 Boramae, the country has hailed the aircraft as a major victory for South Korea’s domestic aviation industry and as a sign of the country’s growing self-sufficiency in the defense industry, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in describing the KF-21 as representing a “new era of independent defense” and a “historic milestone in the development of the [South Korean] aviation industry”.