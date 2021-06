Veteran Sen. Marc Pacheco has been calling allies in recent weeks to discuss a potential run for state auditor next year, multiple sources told the News Service. Pacheco, a Taunton Democrat, has not made a final decision on whether to join the growing field of auditor candidates in 2022 and appears to be gauging support. But his movement behind the scenes indicates he is considering a bid for statewide office after more than three decades in the Legislature.