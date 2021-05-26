Cancel
College Sports

Thanks to UNC Loss, NC State Now has a Three Game Path to Championship

By Doug Vonwolf
packinsider.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a little help from our Panther friends, State’s game against UNC Friday, is 100000% about pride. Pitt beat the Tar Heels 5-3 on Tuesday. Thus, with a win against State, Pitt would win the pool and move onto the semis. A State win would mean, at the very least, all Pool C teams would be at 1-1 and therefore advance due to best record and ranking. So a win on Thursday night against Pitt and State baseball advances. (Regardless of scenario of UNC/Pitt game, State had to just win 3 games…but having Pitt first actually helps from a pitching perspective. Roll with Reid and just put anyone on the mound if you win. *Crosses fingers so tightly they break*).

