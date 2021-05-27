Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Japan refiners need 3 mths to resume Iran oil imports even with nuclear deal - PAJ head

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners will need at least three months to resume Iranian oil imports even if the Iranian nuclear talks lead to an agreement and a lifting of sanctions, Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday.

Sugimori, who also serves as chairman of Eneos Holdings Inc , said the company’s role is to support the Tokyo Olympics as a partner since there are athletes and officials who eagerly want the Games to be held.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company President#Paj#Eneos Holdings Inc#Iranian Oil Imports#Japanese Refiners#Sanctions#Tokyo#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Worldhot96.com

U.S. to Iran: mess with IAEA monitoring and put talks on deal at risk

VIENNA (Reuters) – The United States told Iran on Tuesday that it must let the U.N. atomic agency continue to monitor its activities, as laid out in an agreement that has been extended until June 24, or put wider talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal at risk. The International...
Accidentssouthfront.org

Blazes In Iran As Hopes For Nuclear Deal Rescue Flicker

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :. In Iran, the beginning of June has been marked by a “pandemic” of fires in various locations. On June 6th and 7th, two separate fires took place in the Islamic republic, with one happening near Tehran and the second in the central Kerman province.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

US: Iran Must Keep Monitoring in Place for Nuclear Deal

Following up on IAEA complaints that extending the Iran monitoring deal is getting difficult, the US has issued a statement Tuesday and demanded that Iran keep the present monitoring deal, which expires on June 24, in place beyond that date, warning the nuclear deal would be at risk if they didn’t.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the U.S. secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted. Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4%,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs 10-year LNG deal with BP

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed a 10-year deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from BP’s Singapore unit starting in 2024, the companies said on Wednesday, as the city-state seeks to diversify its gas supply sources. The long-term binding LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA)...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines gains, Asian currencies quiet ahead of U.S. inflation data

* China PPI rises at fastest pace in over 12 years, CPI misses forecast * U.S. 10-year bond yields fall to 1-month low overnight * Philippine exports and imports surge in April June 9 (Reuters) - Strong trade data vaulted Philippine shares to a three-month high on Wednesday, while Asian currencies stuck to tight ranges ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering monetary stimulus. Most of the region's currencies were flat to slightly lower, with the Taiwan dollar down 0.2%. Asian investors have adopted a cautious view so far this week, as the dollar stands to gain if signs of price pressure prompt the Fed to start discussing early tapering at its policy meeting next week. Economists reckon U.S. inflation in May will rise 0.4% from the previous month, but recent payrolls data showed job hiring did not grow as fast as expected and overnight 10-year Treasury yields fell to a one-month low, where it continued to trade in Asian hours. "Maybe bond markets are absolutely right. The inflation we are seeing ... is just transitory," Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING, said. In China, the world's second-largest economy, producer prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, largely due to higher commodity prices, though that was yet to seep into consumer inflation. "Despite risks of some degree of lagged spillover from PPI, the wider point is that the ability of China's supply-side to absorb excessive cost-push mitigates inflation risks," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Shanghai's composite index edged higher, while the yuan gained 0.1%, in line with the broader region. Philippine stocks stood out from a mixed picture in Asia with a 1.4% jump, as both imports and exports surged in April off lower bases last year. The trade deficit came in at $2.73 billion, with ING saying the Philippine current account surplus may move closer to a deficit by year-end. The peso edged higher. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Ayala Corp, Ayala Land Inc and Jollibee Foods Corp were the top gainers in the Philippines ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 1.09 basis points to 6.435%​​ ** Indonesia raises 34 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.02 -5.69 -0.35 5.16 China +0.10 +2.10 0.09 3.17 India -0.14 +0.10 0.28 12.89 Indonesia -0.07 -1.54 0.15 0.49 Malaysia +0.05 -2.36 -0.19 -2.60 Philippines +0.08 +0.52 1.36 -3.32 S.Korea -0.09 -2.60 -0.86 12.06 Singapore -0.05 -0.23 -0.26 11.08 Taiwan -0.21 +2.60 -0.64 15.16 Thailand +0.19 -3.82 0.65 12.01 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Japan, Australia raise concerns about reported abuses in China

Japan and Australia said on Wednesday they had "serious concerns" about reported human rights abuses against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region. In a joint statement, they also expressed concern about recent moves that they said weakened Hong Kong's democratic institutions, and grave concerns about the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Global supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom

Global solar power developers are slowing down project installations because of a surge in costs for components, labor, and freight as the world economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry executives and analysts interviewed by Reuters. The situation suggests slower growth for the zero-emissions solar energy industry...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China’s parliament opposes U.S. bill on Chinese tech threat

China’s parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said. In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold War mentality, smearing...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

The dollar clung to its recent small bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the pace of global recovery and policymakers' thinking about pulling back on stimulus. Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are...
Middle EastSFGate

IAEA head: Iran hasn't answered questions on uranium find

VIENNA (AP) — Iran has failed to answer questions about the discovery of uranium particles at former undeclared sites in the country, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday, calling on Tehran to provide information “without further delay.”. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Oil rises as Iranian supply not seen returning soon

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, settling at the highest in more than two years after the top U.S. diplomat said that even if the United States were to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran would remain in place. That could mean additional Iranian oil...