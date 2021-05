Whether you are a beginner backpacker or have been tramping around the woods for years, there are a number of questions to ask when you are planning an overnight backpacking trip. Where should I go? Do I need a permit? What should I eat? What do I need to pack? I’ve been there. When I first starting hiking and spending time outdoors, I had no idea how to plan a backpacking trip. Now, years later, planning a backpacking trip is one of my favorite parts of the whole process. If you’re new to it though, it can feel a little overwhelming, but we’ve got you covered.