Maximillion Cooper Shares a Throwback Photo with Eve Wearing Pink Lipstick at a Monaco Race

It was a throwback mood on Sunday for car designer and business mogul, Maximillion Cooper. He shared a throwback picture he took with his wife Eve who donned pink lipstick at the Monaco rally.

Eve and her spouse, former race car driver and British designer, Maximillion Cooper, take delight in spending lovely date nights at the motor rally. It is how the duo encountered each other for the first time.

Cooper is the founder of the Gumball 3000 brand which is a popular luxury lifestyle brand and an annual British 3,000-mile international motor rally.

Recently, the producer took to his Instagram page to share with his Instagram lovers an adorable throwback snapshot of himself and his wife posing at the Monaco Grand Prix.

In the photo, the couple stood side-by-side while dishing out lovely smiles for the camera. The 48-year-old was dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt. He topped off his look with a pair of dark glasses.

On the other hand, Eve opted for a blue sleeveless top with a matching cap. She wore bright pink lipstick that played perfectly on her lips which exposed her white teeth. She accessorized with a pair of glasses.

The duo looked like the perfect couple with their tags over their neck as they stood in front of fully dressed talented racers. Cooper gave the post a caption that read:

"Here's a throwback to me and wife in pit lane with #redbullracing back in 2013...at the end of the Copenhagen to Monaco rally!"

His fans and followers who were captivated by the post rushed to the comments section to gush over the lovely pair. They offered words of compliments in admiration.

A user tagged the couple as beautiful while others dropped heart, fire, and love eyes emoji. Eve was not exempted as her comment stood out. She noted she could not wait till next year and another comment had heart emojis.

The American rapper's immense love for racing saw her meeting the love of her life, Cooper for the first time at a Gumball 3000 rally in 2010. Four years later, they tied the knot in Spain.

The glamorous wedding ceremony took place in Ibiza in a lovely seaside setting. Eve reminisced on the occasion and shared images from the big day on her Instagram page three years later.

The couple compliments each other and the "Gangsta Lovin" artist attested to the fact. Speaking to People, she revealed that they respected one another and it was the most real relationship she had ever had.

The bond between the lovebirds keeps getting stronger as the years go by. With all the negatives that came with the coronavirus pandemic, the couple waxed even stronger. According to Eve, the pandemic solidified why she fell in love with her husband.