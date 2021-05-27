Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Q&A: Gold Coast alt-rockers Selve dive into the journey behind ‘The Pink Hotel’

By Poppy Reid
thebrag.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gold Coast alt-rock band Selve were offered a residency at Coolangatta’s iconic Pink Hotel, they created one of the most intertextual projects to come out of the pandemic. Taking over the Artist’s Suite, Selve channelled 1960s rock vibes and creative minds of the past for their single and music...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Jesus
Person
Matt Corby
Person
Nick Cave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast#Rock Music#Hotel California#Alt Rock#Music Video#Q A#Creation#Covid#Pink Hotel#Sgt Peppers Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicOZY

Great Listens About Great Music

The best songs take you on a journey beyond yourself, and the best podcasts about those songs help you understand why. This week on a music-themed edition of Wherever You Get Your Podcasts, we take a deep dive into hip-hop’s history, learn about a king’s fateful haircut, discover the lost music of Tanzania and explore the multifaceted glory that is the Dollyverse.
MusicTelegraph

'Top of the Toffs': The long history of surprisingly posh rock stars

When Winston Marshall quit the band Mumford & Sons on Thursday, I couldn’t help but smile at parts of his resignation blog. He wrote wistfully about the group’s early days, sleeping in “hostels in Fort William” and “pub floors in Ipswich”. Life was tough for the four-piece. Yet at the...
MusicPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

How an Unused Jimi Hendrix Album Cover Led to Journey’s Scarab

Near the end of the video for Journey's new single "The Way We Used to Be," an animated proxy of guitarist Neal Schon appears to transform into a dung beetle. It would be an odd visual choice if not for the insect's importance in Journey lore, appearing — in various fantastical forms — on multiple album sleeves.
Musicdweb.news

Join the Musical Journey with Ho Jo Fro and its Latest Alt-Rock Single ‘Music Box Killer’

Upcoming talented alt-rock band, Ho Jo Fro has come up with its latest release ‘Music Box Killer’. The band consists to six members who make Adult Alternative Rock. Charlottesville, Virginia Jun 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Featuring united musical effort and brilliant production, Ho Jo Fro has released its latest single ‘Music Box Killer‘. An upbeat track with soothing musical arrangement extracts flavors of rising alternative rock music. Likably genuine drum-line, electric guitar, and digital melodies create a balanced amalgamation of organic and electronic elements. Creating a bridge between past and modern styles, some shoegazing elements can be also found. The vocalists have done a great job with symphonic vocal skills supported by prompts and chorus. The track was released under the record label of Turnip.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

RuPaul Has Literally Signed a Line of Balenciaga Music Merch

YOU BETTER WERK: Thanks to designer Demna Gvasalia and Balenciaga, here’s a surefire way of getting RuPaul’s autograph. In tandem with a new playlist by the world’s most successful drag personality for Balenciaga’s Apple Music channel comes a unisex capsule collection featuring RuPaul’s scrawl. It appears on T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps that also bear the stenciled words “Balenciaga Music Limited Edition Merch.”
Music940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Journey, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Co, Chrissie Hynde

Journey is back with its first new music in nearly a decade with the single, “The Way We Used To Be.” Guitarist and co-founder Neal Schon posted on Facebook, writing, “'The Way We Used To Be' came out of one of the many loops I’d written (during) the long downtime (of) the pandemic. I laid down the keyboard loop with over-dubbed rhythm and a little blues lead guitar and sent (it) to (keyboardist) Jonathan (Cain). He sent it back very shortly after with demo vocals and lyrics and I said to myself with a smile — we’ve still got it!” (Rolling Stone)
Musicjazziz.com

Vinyl Watch, June 2021: Miles Davis, Nina Simone & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

Local Singer/Rapper the Daze Draws From Various Genres on New Single

Local singer-songwriter the Daze combines hip-hop, surf rock and indie rock elements on her new single, the shimmering “Ryden.”. “As the song’s sole producer, she intertwines thumping 808 bass, lush vocal harmonies and thick psychedelic guitars that Tame Impala would be proud of,” reads a press release of the tune, which just came out today. “Creating sounds that leave audiences captivated in a trance similar to her moniker, self-taught virtuoso the Daze, playfully manifests a new world of city-slick, lucid psychedelia."
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Laura Stevenson

My name is Laura Stevenson and I’ve been playing guitar for a little over 20 years now. When I first started, I was super into Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Townes Van Zandt kind of folky fingerpicking, which I still use a lot of today. But I started experimenting with electric guitars when I started playing regularly with a band. Then I was listening to bands like Television and just really paying attention to the subtle ways you can manipulate the strings of an electric guitar, and I just fell in love with it.
Shoppingquillandpad.com

Montegrappa David Bowie Blackstar Limited Edition: January 8, A Date To Remember

But his musical genius lives on through this experimental work and the many other significant albums produced throughout the English musician’s multidecade career. Italian pen brand Montegrappa commemorates both the album and the man in a new limited-edition writing instrument collection within its Icons series. The David Bowie Blackstar includes a fountain pen and a rollerball whose essence, like Bowie’s music, is at once evident and implied – and might require some decoding.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Cover Story: Santigold

Revisit The FADER’s 2008 interview with Santigold ahead of this week’s episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. It’s mid-October in New York and hoodie season has turned into light jacket season. A bundled up Santi White enters Chung King Studios carrying bags filled with miracle potions, nuts and a plastic cylinder of green seedless grapes. She is on day six of Dr Richard Schulze’s 20-day cleanse and detoxification program, though she only plans to finish the first ten. All afternoon White’s been at her place in Bed-Stuy making black anise-flavored tea, concoctions of OJ and garlic and olive oil, and mixes of spirulina and fresh squeezed whatever. Having completed the colon stage, she’s now focusing on her liver, which considering that she doesn’t really drink, is endlessly amusing to John Hill and Switch, her two frequent collaborators who’ve both been waiting to work some more on the Santogold record.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Doubles and Second Selves: A Twisted Literary Tradition

As soon as I started writing The Body Double, I seemed to discover doubles everywhere—in literature, movies, and even the tangled world of internet conspiracies, where they believe your favorite celebrities might not be who they seem to be. The appeal of the double self as a narrative force is clear—a second self to whom we can pin the worst of our behavior, or who, conversely, might be living our dream lives. Here are some of my favorite doubles in the twisted world of mystery fiction and (slightly) beyond!
MusicGrazia

Clara Amfo On Her Life In Music And Iconic Glastonbury Moments

It’s been a bad year for live music. Festivals have been postponed. Gigs cancelled. Arenas lay empty. But one calendar staple – Glastonbury – refuses to be dormant. This weekend will see Clara Amfo – beloved TV presenter and radio host – help keep Glasto alive as part of the hosting team for the Glastonbury Experience, a pop-up ode to Worthy Farm held across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds streaming classic sets and documentaries, all centred around the world’s most iconic music festival. To mark the occasion, Clara talks Grazia through her life in music and her favourite Glasto moments...
Musicstaticdive.com

Uhl And The Hypnotic Beauty Of Badlands

Uhl is an American singer/songwriter who may be new to the Pop music world, but her arrival comes after a lifetime of training. Groomed as a an Opera singer, Uhl has been studying voice and performing live since she was a child. The lockdown’s of 2020 afforded her the time to focus on her long standing goal of launching a career as a solo artist. She dropped her first single “Cindy’s Boyfriend” earlier this year.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-SKID ROW Singer JOHNNY SOLINGER Dead At 55

Former SKID ROW singer Johnny Solinger has died at the age of 55. His passing comes a little over a month after he announced he was suffering from liver failure. Earlier today, SKID ROW issued the following statement via social media: "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."