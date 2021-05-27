Q&A: Gold Coast alt-rockers Selve dive into the journey behind ‘The Pink Hotel’

Revisit The FADER’s 2008 interview with Santigold ahead of this week’s episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. It’s mid-October in New York and hoodie season has turned into light jacket season. A bundled up Santi White enters Chung King Studios carrying bags filled with miracle potions, nuts and a plastic cylinder of green seedless grapes. She is on day six of Dr Richard Schulze’s 20-day cleanse and detoxification program, though she only plans to finish the first ten. All afternoon White’s been at her place in Bed-Stuy making black anise-flavored tea, concoctions of OJ and garlic and olive oil, and mixes of spirulina and fresh squeezed whatever. Having completed the colon stage, she’s now focusing on her liver, which considering that she doesn’t really drink, is endlessly amusing to John Hill and Switch, her two frequent collaborators who’ve both been waiting to work some more on the Santogold record.