Secretlab Launches Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition Chair

The perfect gaming chair may mean a lot of things to a lot of different people, but we’re sure that most people would agree that the Downix Gaming Chair comes pretty close. The chair bears a sleek, ergonomic design, and is available in a variety of colors so that buyers can make a choice that blends well with their interior decor. Does it have what it takes to be one of the Best Gaming Chairs for you? That depends. Some people have referred to it as the Best Console Gaming Chair for both kids and adults, but that’s just an opinion. Get to the end of this review to find out what it’s got in store.