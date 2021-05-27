Secretlab Launches Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition Chair
The award-winning gaming seat maker Secretlab had in collaboration with HBO Licensing & Retail released official Game of Thrones gaming chairs a few years back. Over again for the 10th anniversary of the popular movie series, Secretlab has re-launched the Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition chair. It is a limited edition seat that re-imagines the Iron Throne with all the proprietary upgrades of the 2020 Series.www.homecrux.com