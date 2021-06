Two Detroit chefs and friends are having fun in the kitchen creating dishes together and doing things on their own terms. Nik Cole and Chi Walker are the inventive chefs behind Fried Chicken and Caviar, one of the busiest and most collaborative pop-ups currently popping in the Motor City. Like you may guess from name, the women like to present simply made food that is the right mix of "quirky, all things rachet and bourgeois" as they say on their website.