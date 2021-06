Sue L. White is retiring from the ECHS Lunchroom after 29 years of service. She began her career as a worker under Manager Sylvia Smith in 1982. She then became Asst. Manager under Manager Margaret Walker and became manager upon Mrs. Walker’s retirement. Mrs. White did not attend high school, but went on to accomplish receiving her GED as a requirement for employment in the lunchroom. While Mrs. White was employed, she woke up every morning at 3 a.m. to make it to school by 5:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast for the students. Her hard work and dedication is appreciated.