Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Online survey provides key insight into the spread of COVID-19 infection

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pilot project using an online survey to gather data on COVID-19 symptoms received more than 87,000 responses from around the world, providing important insight into the spread of disease. Project leaders from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University and Microsoft believe these questionnaires could be a valuable tool for population health.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Population Health#Infections#Health Data#Survey Data#Research Data#Online Surveys#Online Research#Regenstrief Institute#Microsoft News#Phd#Mpa#Iupui#Microsoft Research#Pilot Survey Study#Online News Tools#Responses#Disease Surveillance#Symptom Monitoring#Large Scale Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Internet
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsmedicalbag.com

CDC: COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections Investigated

Among 101 million fully vaccinated individuals, a total of 10,262 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported in 46 US states and territories as of April 30, 2021, according to a recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For this...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Online survey successful in gathering COVID-19 data at scale

INDIANAPOLIS -- A pilot project using an online survey to gather data on COVID-19 symptoms received more than 87,000 responses from around the world, providing important insight into the spread of disease. Project leaders from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University and Microsoft believe these questionnaires could be a valuable tool for population health.
Public Healthktwb.com

Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

MADRID (Reuters) – An eight-week decline in Spain’s coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause. “The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by...
Public HealthWBIR

VERIFY: What is the recovery rate for COVID-19 infections

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the United States as the number of people vaccinated grows. But, there is still a sizable minority of Americans hesitant to get the vaccine. Many online claims report the recovery rate from the disease is incredibly high: 99.9%. That is why a...
Public Healthwibqam.com

Prior COVID-19 infection reduces infection risk for 10 months – study

LONDON (Reuters) – Previous COVID-19 infection substantially reduces the risk of a new infection for up to 10 months afterwards, according to a study of care home residents and staff by University College London (UCL) scientists. The study, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanhl/article/PIIS2666-7568(21)00093-3/fulltext on Thursday, found that care...
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports on COVID-19 from King’s College London Provide New Insights (Media Usage Predicts Intention To Be Vaccinated Against Sars-cov-2 In the Us and the Uk)

Vaccine Daily -- Current study results on Coronavirus - COVID-19 have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “There is existing evidence of a relationship between media use and vaccine hesitancy. Four online questionnaires were completed by general population samples from the US and the.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Survey launched to gauge Covid-19 impact

May 31—A NEW survey that asks key questions to business owners regarding the economic impact of Covid-19 has been launched by Bahrain's premier business association. The study, initiated by the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), seeks to collect feedback from the business community on how long they see themselves sustaining operations and the challenges they face, such as non-payment of wages or lay-offs in the coming period .
ScienceNature.com

Infection kinetics of Covid-19 and containment strategy

The devastating trail of Covid-19 is characterized by one of the highest mortality-to-infected ratio for a pandemic. Restricted therapeutic and early-stage vaccination still renders social exclusion through lockdown as the key containment mode.To understand the dynamics, we propose PHIRVD, a mechanistic infection propagation model that Machine Learns (Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo) the evolution of six infection stages, namely healthy susceptible (H), predisposed comorbid susceptible (P), infected (I), recovered (R), herd immunized (V) and mortality (D), providing a highly reliable mortality prediction profile for 18 countries at varying stages of lockdown. Training data between 10 February to 29 June 2020, PHIRVD can accurately predict mortality profile up to November 2020, including the second wave kinetics. The model also suggests mortality-to-infection ratio as a more dynamic pandemic descriptor, substituting reproduction number. PHIRVD establishes the importance of early and prolonged but strategic lockdown to contain future relapse, complementing futuristic vaccine impact.
Public Healthnativenewsonline.net

Please Take This Survey on News, Healthcare, and Covid-19

Native News Online would like you to taka their survey to learn how Indigenous people like you are getting their news, how they are getting their healthcare, and how they are responding to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. To take the survey, click the link to the survey below. To honor...
Electionscdc.gov

Toolkit for Reducing the Spread of COVID-19 During Elections

As you prepare election sites and train your staff, we know you are also preparing to address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has posted information for election polling locations and voters, as well as tips for voters on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This information can be found on CDC’s COVID-19 website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/election-polling-locations.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/going-out/voting-tips.html#/.
Public Healthabc7amarillo.com

Natural COVID infection provides similar protection to vaccines, Israeli study shows

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Studies show people who contract COVID-19 are strongly protected against reinfection. An Israeli study published in April shows people who got the natural infection have similar — and, by some metrics, slightly higher — immune protection than those who got the vaccine. Other studies suggest immunity via natural infection is long-lasting, and reinfections are uncommon.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Social media use in China before and during COVID-19: Preliminary results from an online retrospective survey.

More people reported symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression during the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They might have increased their social media use during the outbreak of COVID-19 compared to before COVID-19. An online retrospective survey was conducted on a total sample of 10,963 participants. Social media use patterns before and during COVID-19, Social media addiction (SMA), and mental health problems (stress, anxiety, and depression) were assessed.
Public Healthmix929.com

India reports 86,498 new COVID-19 infections

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported on Tuesday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 86,498 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest in 66 days, according to a statement by government. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SoftwareMedagadget.com

Chromatography Data System Market: Chromatography information framework conveys improved proficiency across insightful instruments

SEATTLE, June 07, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Chromatography data system (CDS) is a software program, which automates instrument control, data acquisition, data processing, data filtering, data storage, and database management in various chromatography systems such as Gas Chromatography (GC), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE). CDS offers multiuser access and multi-instrument control for safe and secure instrument use.
ScienceMedagadget.com

2021 Research On Precision Medicine Software Market: Global Efforts to Develop Precision Medicine as a Science and Health Care Strategy by 2027

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Precision medicine software is an advanced approach for diseases such as cancer, rare illness, and infectious diseases. It is a combination of molecular biology systems and techniques which is helpful for the clinicians and physicians to efficiently monitoring the patient. Precision medicine software is widely used in genetic research and genomics.