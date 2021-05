U.S. regulators and lawmakers may be revisiting legislation for crypto assets following a wild week of trading that has seen Bitcoin prices plunge by $15,000 at one point. According to a May 20 Bloomberg report, Washington’s financial regulators are still unsure of how to regulate the volatile markets. As banking regulators testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Vice Chairman of Supervision, Randal Quarles, spoke of a lack of sufficient regulations, stating: