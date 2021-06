The Detroit Tigers will be looking to even the score against the Chicago Cubs in Saturday’s interleague tilt at Comerica Park. Chicago put an end to Detroit’s four-game winning streak in the opener and reminded them what losing felt like. While bringing a halt to the Tigers’ winning streak, the victory also put an end to a three-game losing streak for the Cubs. We’ll see if they can stay in the win column with right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams starting on the mound against Detroit’s Jose Urena.