Stream free LIVE: Tatis taking on Crew

MLB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of contenders for the title of baseball’s most electrifying player. But no conversation on that topic would be complete without giving Fernando Tatis Jr. his due consideration. • MLB.TV live game schedule. The 22-year-old Padres shortstop has produced at a historic level since his 2019 debut, but...

MLB101 WIXX

Brewers avoid sweep by Braves

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Braves in Milwaukee. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Kolton Wong, Lorenzon Cain and Omar Narvaez...
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBdarnews.com

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BRING BROOMS OUT TO SWEEP CARDS

May 16, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres went for the sweep tonight against the Cardinals in a nationally televised game. Kwang Hyun Kim started for St. Louis against Ryan Weathers. Unfortunately, the Cardinals were looking to avoid the sweep and kicked off the game with a two-run homer from...
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will have their third match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Braves won the two meetings so far against the Brewers. The team claimed victory in their recent match to a score of 5-1. Freddie Freeman scored the first point in the 1st inning. William Contreras homered in the 8th inning and earned the winning point. Atlanta had 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. The Braves are 3rd at 19-20 in the NL East Division.
MLBwcn247.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9. J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder’s-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7. The Brewers got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain’s two-run single in the seventh. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his ninth save.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers set for two-game series vs. Royals

Kansas City fans will be "replaying" some fond memories as the Royals welcome Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers to town for the first game of a two-game series beginning Tuesday night. The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA) to the mound. The Royals have not yet announced...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres pull off sweep of visiting Cardinals

The short-handed San Diego Padres scored four runs in the fourth with only two singles Sunday evening and defeated visiting St. Louis 5-3 to complete their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals since 2012. An error by Cardinals' Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado triggered the winning rally and left-handed...
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on possible sweep, Kela’s health, offensive philosophy

The Padres go for a sweep of the National League Central-leading Cardinals on national television (ESPN) later this afternoon at Petco Park and Padres manager Jayce Tingler discussed the game and St. Louis left-handed starter Kwang-hyun Kim during his daily pre-game media session. “The main thing is we want to...
MLBHastings Tribune

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres completed a series sweep for just the second time in five tries this season by beating the Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday at Petco Park. With their usual strong pitching, what has of late been excellent defense and some more help from the Cardinals, the Padres improved to 24-17. That is the second-best record in the National League, a distinction the Cardinals held when they arrived in San Diego.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres look to continue Rockies' road woes

Sooner or later, the call will come from Major League Baseball freeing the Padres Five from COVID limbo. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar will return to the Padres lineup. It could be days away or a week. But the time will come when the 2021 Padres are whole again.
MLBshepherdexpress.com

Can the Brewers Overcome a Weak Outfield?

The Milwaukee Brewers’ struggles at a variety of positions in 2021 make it hard not to look back and wonder what could have been. After being a point of strength for years, the outfield has become a pretty significant offensive weakness for the Brewers. Pressed into near-everyday service while Christian Yelich has been out, Jackie Bradley Jr. has just five hits in a span of 49 plate appearances over his last 15 games and is batting .156 with a .229 on-base percentage for the season. Lorenzo Cain’s three hits on Sunday finally brought his batting average above .200 for the first time in ten days, and Avisail Garcia also endured a long slump early in the season.
FanSided

Padres prospects: Four players off to a scorching start

Minor League Baseball kicked off a little more than a week ago, and it is an exciting time for baseball. The return is a breath of fresh air for fans and prospects alike as it brings with it a return to a level of normalcy. The San Diego Padres hold their status as one of the top 10 farm systems in baseball, and as such, have a multitude of talent at all levels.