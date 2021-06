There's that phrase, "easy power." And then there's what Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, did on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Rays will be looking forward to much more of the swing Franco put on a baseball in the third inning of Triple-A Durham's game against Jacksonville, when he smashed a two-run homer as part of a seven-run frame for the Bulls. The swing was pure poetry -- it almost looked like it was being replayed in slow motion -- so beautifully effortless it's hard to believe the ball went over the fence as a result.