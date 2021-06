A certain statistic came out the other day that caught the eyes of many. Yasmani Grandal, the catcher for the Chicago White Sox, and his stat line for 2021. As of May 11th, Grandal is batting .113/.378/.242. According to MLB.com, Grandal actually joined Babe Ruth in becoming the first two players in American League history to walk 13 times in a four-game span. Brad Pitt’s version of Billy Beane is probably drooling right now, arguing with Philip Seymour Hoffman (in a baseball uniform) that Grandal’s batting average does not matter because he simply gets on base–which is definitely true. Grandal’s OBP ranks in the 90th percentile in MLB this season, while his batting average ranks, well, nearly dead last. For a statistics nerd, this brings up a fascinating question. Is this good for Grandal, or is this just awful?