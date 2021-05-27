Britney Spears Reflects on Being a Young Mother as She Shares Paparazzi Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears' social media feeds frequently feature the 39-year-old beloved entertainer twirling for the camera and partaking in mellow activities like painting original creations. She also enjoys posting positive and uplifting messages to her Instagram feed; The portrait of Spears' online life is much less busy and much more serene than the chaotic nature of the pop star's life as depicted by the steady storm of media headlines surrounding Spears since the beginning of the year. Spears' online activity seems to convey a woman who could care less about the external chatter about her personal life from any media outlet or concerned fans or spectators.