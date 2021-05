It is definitely exciting times for Lloyd Banks fans. It has been a very long time since the rapper release a full length project but that is going to change very soon. After unveiling the official artwork and title for his new project The Course of The Inevitable, the G-Unit rapper has announced today that the project will hits stores and streaming services on Friday, June 4th. COTI will feature a total of 18 songs with guest appearances from Vado, Styles P, Roc Marci, Benny The Butcher, Ransom and Sy Ari Da Kid.