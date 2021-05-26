newsbreak-logo
NetEase’s Cloud Music Streaming Service Files to Go Public in Hong Kong

By Dan Rys
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese media, gaming and technology conglomerate NetEase filed paperwork Wednesday (May 26) announcing its intention to spin off its Cloud Village wing — which houses its music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music — in an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. If the proposal goes through, NetEase intends to maintain more than 50% of the voting rights in the resulting company, meaning that Cloud Village will remain a NetEase subsidiary moving forward.

