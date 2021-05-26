NetEase’s Cloud Music Streaming Service Files to Go Public in Hong Kong

New York-based semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc is interested in an initial public offering (IPO) for selling its shares to retail investors. The company is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to reach a deal that will see GlobalFoundries valued at $30 billion once it publicly lists its shares, according to reporting by Bloomberg. However, the publication cites a single source familiar with the matter, and it cautions that the talks between the company and the investment bank are far from conclusive.