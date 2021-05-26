NetEase’s Cloud Music Streaming Service Files to Go Public in Hong Kong
Chinese media, gaming and technology conglomerate NetEase filed paperwork Wednesday (May 26) announcing its intention to spin off its Cloud Village wing — which houses its music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music — in an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. If the proposal goes through, NetEase intends to maintain more than 50% of the voting rights in the resulting company, meaning that Cloud Village will remain a NetEase subsidiary moving forward.www.msn.com