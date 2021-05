Award season is in full swing. In the coming weeks, fans will wait eagerly to hear who walks away with the top prizes at the 2021 BET Awards, 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2021 Video Music Awards. First up, the world’s biggest acts take center stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. During the pre-award show celebration, Pop Smoke took home a number of awards including “Top New Artist.” Still, Drake, DaBaby and The Weeknd are up for awards such as “Top Artist” and “Top Hot 100 Artist.” As the night unfolds, keep up with the list of winners right here.