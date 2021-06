With two major releases over just a few days, June is basically a debut party for 4th & Broadway, the legendary Island Records imprint that is now helmed by LaTrice Burnette. The label, named after Island’s former location above Tower Records in New York’s East Village, originally was launched in 1984 and focused on hip-hop and dance music by artists such as Eric B. & Rakim (the 1987 classic “Paid in Full”), Dream Warriors, Stereo MCs, Bomb the Bass and others. It was shuttered in 1998 when Island was absorbed into the company that became Universal Music Group and was briefly revived as a dance imprint in 2013. But this new incarnation was relaunched last November by Burnette (who has served as Island EVP since 2018 after years at Epic, Atlantic and Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records) in the spirit of the original.