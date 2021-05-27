May 27 designated as Day of Remembrance for the Enslaved People of Greenwich

RJT Foundation and City of Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris present: A Day of Remembrance - National Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims. September 25, 2021; 4PM - 6PM. At Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex Amphitheater. In 2007, Congress designated September 25th as the National Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims. The annual day of observance gives us all the opportunity to remember those taken from us due to homicide and honor their memories. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness and show the impact of violence in communities, provide a safe space for the community to come together, recognize, support and serve survivors; as well as, provide resourceful information. Feel free to bring a framed photograph of your loved one or someone you would like to remember who lost their life to homicide. For more information, or to RSVP, please contact the RJT Foundation at 786-922-9227 or 305-460-2223.

