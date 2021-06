The Alexandria boys golf team shot its lowest round of the season on Monday to win a Central Lakes Conference meet and the Bemidji Invite. The Cardinals had struggled to put four scores together that would get them around the 300 or lower mark that often wins meets against the teams they play against. Alexandria got that depth in Bemidji to score a 297 and beat Brainerd by 20 strokes. Sartell was third with a 320.