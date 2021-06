Our powerful Brother Michael Hamer breaks down what it is going to take for the reconstruction of the Black Family. In an atmosphere that is hellbent on the Black family’s destruction, Brother Hamer speaks on the factors that must be in place for us to thrive again not only as a family, but as a community that healthy and strong. It is always great to hear from our Brother as we simply cannot get enough of his much needed wisdom! Please share your perspectives on the offerings of Brother Mike Hamer in the comment area below. Thanks for being here and do enjoy his presentation!