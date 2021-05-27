The Search for Truth Versus Meaning: An In-Depth Look into HBO's "Exterminate All the Brutes"
America is experiencing a reckoning as more BIPOC filmmakers, artists and writers are gaining momentum in telling their stories for themselves. Earlier this year, HBO released the four-part series "Exterminate All the Brutes." Written, narrated and directed by Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck ("I Am Not Your Negro") and produced by Velvet Film. Peck offers a counter-narrative to White Eurocentric history, focusing from the 12th century Crusades through the Trump presidency.www.redlakenationnews.com