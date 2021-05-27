Cancel
The Search for Truth Versus Meaning: An In-Depth Look into HBO's "Exterminate All the Brutes"

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is experiencing a reckoning as more BIPOC filmmakers, artists and writers are gaining momentum in telling their stories for themselves. Earlier this year, HBO released the four-part series "Exterminate All the Brutes." Written, narrated and directed by Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck ("I Am Not Your Negro") and produced by Velvet Film. Peck offers a counter-narrative to White Eurocentric history, focusing from the 12th century Crusades through the Trump presidency.

"Exterminate All the Brutes": Filmmaker Raoul Peck Explores Colonialism & Origins of White Supremacy

⁣Exterminate All the Brutes | Raoul Peck’s Statement of Intent | HBO. ⁣A new four-part documentary series, "Exterminate All the Brutes," delves deeply into the legacy of European colonialism from the Americas to Africa. It has been described as an unflinching narrative of genocide and exploitation, beginning with the colonizing of Indigenous land that is now called the United States. The documentary series seeks to counter "the type of lies, the type of propaganda, the type of abuse, that we have been subject to all of these years," says director and Haitian-born filmmaker Raoul Peck. "We have the means to tell the real story, and that's exactly what I decided to do," Peck says. "Everything is on the table, has been on the table for a long time, except that it was in little bits everywhere. … We lost the wider perspective."
The Courage to Understand and Draw Conclusions: Exterminate All the Brutes and White Supremacy

If you found Anglican Video’s award-winning film Doctrine of Discovery: Stolen Lands, Strong Hearts to be as powerful and disturbing as I did, you’ll want to see Exterminate All the Brutes, a four-part documentary on HBO. Exterminate offers an unflinching look at the impact of white supremacy or, more specifically, whites’ presumption to supremacy from the so-called Age of Discovery through to the present day. In light of the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, this documentary has a particular relevance.
