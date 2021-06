Pep Guardiola defended his decision to play without a natural holding midfielder in the Champions League final despite Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea.For only the second time this season, neither Rodri or captain Fernandinho were included in City's starting line-up with Ilkay Gundogan instead trusted to act as their deepest-lying midfielder.Guardiola also started Raheem Sterling in attack for the first time during the knock-out stages since the last-16 first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach.City struggled to exert the same level of control as they have shown domestically, however, and were picked apart before falling behind to a Kai Havertz goal at...