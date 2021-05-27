Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Miguel Sano's three-run homer helps Twins sweep Orioles

redlakenationnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMichael Pineda and Jorge Lopez had remarkably similar, yet distinctly divergent, outings on Wednesday. Both pitched six strong innings, with Pineda allowing three hits in his return from the injured list, and Lopez just four in his 10th start for the Orioles. Each pitcher made one major mistake, and it sailed out of the park.

www.redlakenationnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Michael Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Big Mike Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaustinnews.net

Eddie Rosario leads Indians past Twins in return to Minnesota

Eddie Rosario celebrated his homecoming to Minneapolis with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. It was the first game at Target Field in a visitor's uniform for Rosario, who signed a one-year, $8 million...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Eddie Rosario Got Embarrassingly Picked Off Second But Made Up for It With a Clutch Hit

You know that feeling you have when you’re watching a horror movie and a character is completely oblivious to the killer lurking behind them? You yell at the screen, begging them to turn around, even though you know nothing you do can actually help. That’s how Cleveland fans must have felt watching Eddie Rosario loiter around second base in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Twins.
MLBbettingpros.com

Indians look for home sweep of the Orioles

The Cleveland Indians have won the first three games of their home series against the Baltimore Orioles, and look to finish the four-game sweep as big home favorites today. The Indians are -150 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Baltimore has lost 18 consecutive road games, which is the worst in franchise history and is just four behind the longest road losing streak in MLB history that the Diamondbacks tied last night. The Orioles have lost seven straight games and are 7-29 in their last 36. Their last win on the road came on May 5th when John Means threw a no-hitter against the Mariners. Cleveland has won five of their last six games overall, and are 7-1 in their last eight home games. Today's pitching matchup is Baltimore's Jorge Lopez (2-7, 5.64 ERA) against Cleveland's Eli Morgan (0-1, 20.25 ERA).
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Scores three runs

Mancini went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a double Wednesday against Cleveland. Mancini was a regular on the basepaths Wednesday, and he managed his first multi-hit effort since June 8. He came around to score on every occasion to bring his season total to 38 runs scored across 276 plate appearances. He's supplemented that with 12 home runs, 48 RBI and a .275/.355/.484 line.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Hits three-run shot

Cruz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. Cruz delivered against his former team and essentially put the game out of reach with a three-run shot in the top of the fifth inning off Justus Sheffield. It was Cruz's 14th homer of the season and also extended his hitting streak to four games. In fact, the veteran slugger has hit safely in all but one game this month, slashing .390/.480/.756 with four homers, nine RBI, six runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K across 49 plate appearances in June.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Not starting Friday

Sano is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers. Sano has struggled through a subpar season by his standards and things haven't gotten much better of late. The first baseman is hitting .218 across 55 June at-bats. Alex Kirilloff will start at first base and bat seventh Friday.
MLBdrgnews.com

Cruz Homers As Twins Top Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night. Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles waste 6 homers, including 3 from Ryan Mountcastle, as bullpen allows 6 runs in 9th in 10-7 loss to Blue Jays

It appeared Saturday would be a second straight day of celebration at Camden Yards. Ryan Mountcastle hit three home runs, eliciting a second curtain call in as many games. The man who earned the former, Cedric Mullins, again homered twice. But it was not meant to be. Each of the four Orioles relievers who followed rookie starter Dean Kremer allowed a run, including a ninth-inning implosion ...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Role diminishing

Sano is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds. Sano finds himself on the bench for the third time in the past four games, with his only start in that stretch coming against a left-handed pitcher. Alex Kirilloff will receive another start at first base while Trevor Larnach continues to work in left field. Sano and his 38.8 percent strikeout rate appears to be the odd man out with the Twins getting Byron Buxton and Max Kepler back from the injured list over the past few days.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Walks it off Monday

Sano went 2-for-2 with a walkoff two-run home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Reds. Entering as a pinch runner for Josh Donaldson (calf) in the eighth inning after Donaldson drew a pinch-hit walk, Sano remained in the game at first base and played hero in the 12th when he took Heath Hembree deep. Sano is having a productive June by his standards, slashing .234/.242/.500 over 18 games with five homers, 12 RBI and a 1:25 BB:K, though he remains a risk for partial loss of playing time.
MLBHomer News

South sweeps Twins

The American Legion Twins fell to 1-2 in the league and 2-4 overall after getting swept by South on Saturday in Anchorage. South is now 4-0 in the league and 6-1 overall. South won the first game of the day, and the league game, 8-2. South led 2-0 after the first inning, but the Twins cut it to 2-1 in the top of the second inning. South stretched the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Twins cut it to 3-2 in the top of the sixth before South stretched the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
MLBPosted by
Mix 97-3

Buxton Homers, Maeda’s 1st Win, Twins Sweep the Rangers

June has not been good for the Minnesota Twins and what they needed at the right time was good healthy players. They're back. Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez and Max Kepler all had an impact in the 4-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Buxton with an early upper deck...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Pedro Severino: Homers in loss

Severino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Severino had gone just 1-for-10 with a run, two walks and six strikeouts across his last three games, but he hit a solo home run with one out in the eighth inning Sunday. The 27-year-old backstop is now hitting .236 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI in 2021.
MLBTimes-Leader

Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds didn’t look drained to manager David Bell, despite this recent slide. The boss was right, because the Reds had plenty of energy left for a late surge against Minnesota after the Twins took a game of back-and-forth rallies the night before. Tyler Naquin went...
MLBBrainerd Dispatch

Miguel Sano's 12th-inning blast lifts Twins over Reds

Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in Minneapolis. Sano socked a 3-1 slider from Heath Hembree (1-3), sending it 402 feet into the bleachers in...