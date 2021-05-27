Miguel Sano's three-run homer helps Twins sweep Orioles

The Cleveland Indians have won the first three games of their home series against the Baltimore Orioles, and look to finish the four-game sweep as big home favorites today. The Indians are -150 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Baltimore has lost 18 consecutive road games, which is the worst in franchise history and is just four behind the longest road losing streak in MLB history that the Diamondbacks tied last night. The Orioles have lost seven straight games and are 7-29 in their last 36. Their last win on the road came on May 5th when John Means threw a no-hitter against the Mariners. Cleveland has won five of their last six games overall, and are 7-1 in their last eight home games. Today's pitching matchup is Baltimore's Jorge Lopez (2-7, 5.64 ERA) against Cleveland's Eli Morgan (0-1, 20.25 ERA).