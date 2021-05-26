Big disconnect could pose problems for North Carolina event planners post-Covid
Should business conferences require proof of vaccination going forward? It depends on who you ask — the planners or the attendees. Chris Davidson, executive vice president of insights and strategy at MMGY Global, said that while there’s optimism about in-person business events returning to North Carolina, planners and potential conference attendees’ have different expectations about what post-Covid conferences will look like.www.bizjournals.com