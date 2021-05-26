Cancel
Job Website ZipRecruiter Valued at $2.7 Billion in NYSE Debut

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

(Reuters) -Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along. The company's stock opened at $20, up from the reference...

money.usnews.com
Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Prices 3.623M ADS IPO at $11.50/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 3,623,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$11.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$41.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "ZME." The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Zhangmen Education IPO prices, valuing the company at about $1.8 billion

Zhangmen Education Inc. is set to go public Tuesday, as the China-based online education company's initial public offering priced overnight to value the company at about $1.8 billion. The IPO priced at $11.50 per American depositary share (ADS), within the expected pricing range of between $11 and $13 per ADS. The company sold 3.62 million ADS in the IPO to raise $41.7 million. Each ADS represented nine ordinary shares, and the company has a total of 1.42 billion ordinary shares outstanding, including 1.22 billion Class A ordinary shares. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZME." Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse were the joint book-running managers. The company recorded a net loss of RMB1.01 billion ($154.5 million) on revenue of RMB4.02 billion ($613.3 million) in 2020, after a loss of RMB1.50 billion on revenue of RMB2.67 billion in 2019. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months, iShares MSCI China ETF has edged up 0.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.6%.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Mark Cuban-backed bank startup valued at $4 billion in SPAC deal

Dave, a banking startup that’s been backed by investors including Mark Cuban and Capital One Financial, agreed to go public in a deal with a blank-check firm that values the company at $4 billion. Dave also secured a private placement, alongside the transaction with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, of...
Businessyibada.com

Blackstone to take QTS Realty Trust private in $10 billion deal

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (Photo : REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo) Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday it would take data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc...
Businessinvesting.com

Berkshire leads $750 million Nubank funding round, values it at $30 billion

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) Inc invested $500 million in Brazil's Nubank, giving the fast-growing fintech a big vote of confidence as it seeks to widen its footprint across Latin America. Nubank, best known as a credit card issuer, also said it raised an additional $250 million from a...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Marqeta IPO Looks To Raise $1 Billion With $12 Billion Valuation

Investor interest is at a high level for the initial public offering of Marqeta (MQ), a financial technology company that plans to raise $1 billion with a market valuation near $12 billion. The Marqeta IPO starts trading Wednesday. According to IPO research and advisory firm IPO Boutique, its sources indicate...
LotteryMoney Morning

BlackBerry Stock: Is It an Investment, Trade, or Lottery Ticket?

BlackBerry stock is surging on short-squeeze hype again, but that doesn't mean everyone should rush out and buy shares. We're looking at the investment thesis, the trade strategy, and who should actually own this stock right now. Shares of former cell phone manufacturer, now cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd. (NYSE: BB)...
BusinessHighsnobiety

SSENSE Valued at Over $4 Billion Dollars, Takes Investment

For the first time since its founding in 2003, Montreal-based SSENSE has secured an external backing as it announces a valuation of $5 billion CAD (approximately $4.1 billion USD). Californian VC firm Sequoia Capital's Beijing subsidiary, Sequoia Capital China, has invested an undisclosed amount into SSENSE and become a minority partner in the company, aiding the digital-first retailer as it plans major moves in China. Though this news doesn't necessarily portend an IPO anytime soon, it does hint at a willingness for the family-owned SSENSE to eventually open itself up to outside — and perhaps even public — stakeholders.
EconomyUS News and World Report

ID Verification Startup Trulioo Raises $394 Million, Valued at $1.75 Billion

(Reuters) - Trulioo, a Canadian-based startup that provides electronic identity and address verification globally, said on Monday it raised $394 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm TCV and that it is now valued at $1.75 billion. The mega funding round comes as the pandemic accelerated the...
Businesswtaq.com

ASX-listed Altium rejects $3.9 billion buyout offer from U.S. peer Autodesk

(Reuters) -Australia-listed software maker Altium Ltd on Monday rejected a buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion), saying it “significantly undervalued” its prospects. The U.S. firm, which makes architecture designing software AutoCAD, offered Altium A$38.50 for each share, a 41.5% premium...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St dips as investors weigh G7 tax deal risk

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 eased on Monday, although it remained 0.5% away from its all-time high, as a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax overshadowed bets on a full economic reopening. The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

1Life Healthcare to buy Iora Health in deal valued at $2.1 billion

(Reuters) -Digital health provider 1Life Healthcare Inc said on Monday it would acquire privately held Iora Health in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.1 billion to benefit from its Medicare Advantage members. Shareholders of Iora Health, a primary health provider that caters to older adults, will receive 56.1 million...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

One of NYSE's largest market-makers is joining a Solana-based data project

GTS — best-known for facilitating large initial public offerings on NYSE — joined Pyth Network, a data project led by high-speed trading firm Jump Trading. Announced by Jump in April, Pyth is essentially a platform that aggregates Wall Street's market data on the Solana blockchain. Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is also involved with the project.
Marketskdow.biz

US Concrete, Moderna rise; Autodesk, Nucor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. U.S. Concrete Inc., up $16.73 to $73.87. The construction materials company is being bought by Vulcan Materials for $1.29 billion. Autodesk Inc., down $5.89 to $278.89. The design software company is pursuing a buyout of Altium.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Dave Going Public Via SPAC At $4 Billion Equity Value

Challenger bank startup Dave is partnering with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC), sponsored by Victory Park Capital (VPC), with an expected equity value of about $4 billion. “At Dave, we’re committed to improving the financial health of our members,” Jason Wilk, co-founder and CEO of...