Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Bee Branch event brings ecosystems to life for Dubuque students

By ELIZABETH KELSEY elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrouching at the edge of the Bee Branch Creek, 13-year-old Cash Willenbrink examined the aquatic organisms in his white plastic tub. “I don’t even know what this one is, but he’s fast,” he said. “What are the little red worms?” asked Brionna Sloan, 12, leaning in for a better look.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Oceans#Documentaries#Ecosystems#Community Outreach#Science Teacher#Life Science#Live Science#Dubuque Community Schools#Middle School#Green Iowa Americorps#Bee Branch#Jefferson Students#Hands On Exposure#Impacts#Kids#Midge Flies#Pollutants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Latest addition to Dubuque museum focuses on area's legacy of innovation

The latest addition to a local museum’s campus highlights the legacy of innovation along the Mississippi River. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s John and Alice Butler River of Innovation Gallery will open the weekend of June 11-13. “I never realized the type of innovation that happens in river...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple connects at picnic, now celebrating 65 years

A chance encounter while chaperoning an orphans’ picnic blossomed into a lifelong romance for Betty and Bob Dean of Dubuque, who celebrated their 65th anniversary last June. Betty, now 86, and Bob, 85, still recall that first meeting vividly. They explained that during the 1950s, the Illinois Central Railroad regularly hosted an outing for local orphans, who would enjoy a train ride to Dyersville, ice cream, games and prizes.
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Senior Spotlight: Hannah Insko

As we celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2021, we share the experiences, memories and plans of some of our seniors. While at Loras, I participated in Cross Country and Track & Field, Dubuddies, working in admissions and at the planetarium. Bob Schultz (MA ’94), the cross country coach,...
Dubuque, IAcbs2iowa.com

Applications open for human-services program grant in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department is now accepting applications for the Purchase of Services Grant Program to support local human services programs. The Purchase of Services Grant Program provides support for human services programs in Dubuque that further the City’s goals, objectives and...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque Trees Forever, city team up to replenish street trees

A bit of rain didn't stop roughly 50 Dubuque Trees Forever volunteers from venturing out to plant 40 trees on Garfield, Lincoln and Rhomberg avenues Saturday morning. Eagle Scout Luke Morarend, 17, led a team in planting five trees — a Kentucky coffee, a ginkgo, a crabapple and two elms.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

4 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co., just 86 statewide in 24 hours

Four additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today. The county's total moved to 13,385. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state. No additional...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

United Way hosts launch party Wednesday for Over the Edge fundraising event

United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States will hold an Over the Edge 2021 Launch Party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque’s Riverboat Lounge. The event will provide information on United Way’s Community Impact Fund as well as this year’s Over the Edge fundraising event, scheduled for Sept. 10.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Retired Dubuque attorney receives Eagle Scout lifetime achievement award

Michael Coyle said becoming an Eagle Scout is only the beginning of an important commitment of service to a community. “I tell (new Eagle Scouts) that they have to get onboard now and give back,” Coyle said today. Coyle, 76, received the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Our opinion: Welcome college students as future community members

Over the course of the last few weeks and the weeks ahead, hundreds of students will graduate from high schools and institutions of higher education in the tri-state area. We have to wonder, how many of them will choose to live and work and make their homes in this area in the months and years ahead?
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque church to host food pantry this month

Church of the Resurrection will host a free drive-thru food pantry beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in the church parking lot, 4300 Asbury Road. Volunteers will direct vehicles where to line up and assign numbers to order the vehicles. Participants will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will...
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Loras Students Learn New Lessons Volunteering During May Term

Students in Introduction to Social Welfare gained hands-on experience this May Term by spending a day volunteering at Hills and Dales in Dubuque. Typically, a part of the January Term curriculum, the Introduction to Social Welfare class focuses on the foundational aspects of social welfare, the profession of social work and some of the populations professionals in the field can work. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Loras students were the first group to volunteer at Hills and Dales since March 2020.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

1 additional COVID-19 death, 3 new cases in Dubuque County

The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:. One additional COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The death toll now stands at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state. Three additional residents of...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Biz Buzz Monday: Downtown Dubuque bar, eatery changes name, offerings

Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight additional developments in Tuesday’s edition. A Dubuque business has enhanced its offerings and created a new brand in hopes of finding success in a post-pandemic economy. The bar and eatery formerly known...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Week in review: 6 local stories of note from past 7 days

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted, 2-1, to end the countywide mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday, following recently changed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The mandate was previously set to end on June 15. The Dubuque County Board of Health was scheduled to hold...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque Crop Hunger Walk to take place May 22

The Dubuque Crop Hunger Walk will return this year after canceling last year’s festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Murphy Park in Dubuque. Individuals and teams also can register online. The Americana Band will provide music. At...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Y105

Getting To Know The “Miracle League Of Dubuque”

Every month our friends at Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen and Fazoli's feature their Kwik Care canisters at each of their cash registers in the hopes you'll drop your change in to help area non-profit organizations. This month you can help "Miracle League of Dubuque." This morning we chatted with Kelly...