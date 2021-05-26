Can the Prey Be Delivered?

2 Corinthians 6:6 (NLT) "We have proved ourselves by our purity, our understanding, our patience, our kindness, our sincere love, and the power of the Holy Spirit." Just as storms in life are a certainty, so is the provision of God. Life can be messy and bad things will happen, but every crisis and every storm are also opportunities to trust God. He calls us to a heavenly perspective when facing challenging times. He calls us to see the storms of life as He sees them - opportunities for His power and purpose to be illustrated in human terms. How can we face the storms of life in a way that honors God?