Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Can the Prey Be Delivered?

By Pastor Steve Ellison
lexingtonleader.com
 28 days ago

As we continue our journey through the Bible, seeking out the questions the Creator has directly posed to the creatures, we find ourselves still in the book of Isaiah. God asked many related questions...

www.lexingtonleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prey#The Bible#The Creatures#The Creator#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionbitchute.com

The Bibles mark of the beast

In the bible, the prophecy of the mark of the beast can be found in the book of Revelation, Chapter 13. Here is a link to a page filled with the latest RFID microchip news…
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Jesus knows your name

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. “... So they called to the blind man, ‘Cheer up! On your feet! He’s calling you.’ Throwing his cloak aside, he jumped to his feet and came to Jesus. ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ Jesus asked him. The blind man said, ‘Rabbi, I want to see.’ ‘Go,’ said Jesus, ‘your faith has healed you.’ Immediately he received his sight and followed Jesus along the road.” (Mark 10:49-52)
ReligionLancaster Farming

When the Holy Spirit Arrives

Last week we began the celebration of the day of Pentecost by looking at the introductory Scripture leading up to this important day in the life of the church. We started with Jesus breathing on his disciples to receive the Holy Spirit in John 20:21-22. Before he left them to ascend into heaven, in Acts 1:1-2, we read that Jesus taught his apostles and gave them instructions “through the Holy Spirit.”
Religionam630theword.com

Stand Firm in the Storms of Life

2 Corinthians 6:6 (NLT) "We have proved ourselves by our purity, our understanding, our patience, our kindness, our sincere love, and the power of the Holy Spirit." Just as storms in life are a certainty, so is the provision of God. Life can be messy and bad things will happen, but every crisis and every storm are also opportunities to trust God. He calls us to a heavenly perspective when facing challenging times. He calls us to see the storms of life as He sees them - opportunities for His power and purpose to be illustrated in human terms. How can we face the storms of life in a way that honors God?
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

The Fruits of Pentecost in the Life of the Believer (St. Innocent of Alaska)

While walking the path of Christ, you should not rely only on yourself. If Jesus Christ, our Great Benefactor, had not given us help every step of the way, no one could have reached salvation. Even the Apostles, when left to themselves, were unable to follow Jesus and faintheartedly dispersed. But when on Pentecost they received help from above, they joyfully followed His path, and then neither dangers nor difficulties nor death itself could discourage them.
Religionymi.today

Will You Accept Lady Wisdom’s Invitation?

A chiasm is a literary technique that inverts a phrase with a following phrase, often using repeated words or ideas. For example: ″When the going gets tough, the tough get going.″ Through symmetry, chiasms help to emphasise contrast or a central point that may be inserted between the two phrases. The Bible has a number of such chiasms, and Proverbs 9 is one of them.
Religionam630theword.com

Should Christians Seek Revelation from God Apart from the Bible?

“God spoke to me today.” “I believe God is telling you something through this event.” “God told me this was my calling.” These are words that some Christians are accustomed to hearing and saying. Whether from a message from the Spirit, a specific sign, or a dream, several Christians believe that God is giving them special messages in their everyday life apart from Scripture.
Religionrrumc.org

Reflections By Rev. Dan Bogre

As I put this article together, we just announced last Sunday that we are no longer requiring masks. We also announced that starting Sunday, July 4, all the social distancing markers will be coming down and we will be welcoming the parking lot service back into our Chapel at 8:30am every Sunday morning.
Religionlynnlacher.com

That is Grace

—Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify [set apart] you completely; and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. —1 Thessalonians 5:23. I am created in three parts: spirit, soul (mind), and body. I have been set apart...
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Earnest Work: A Recipe for Lessening Burdens, June 22

Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10. There have been altogether too many looking in upon their own trials and difficulties. But when they forget self, and look...
Religionchvnradio.com

Our Anthem of Praise

All of us benefit from someone’s quest. Let me name a few. Above my head is a bright electric light. Thanks, Tom. On my nose are eyeglasses that enable me to focus. Thanks, Ben. In my driveway is a car ready to take me wherever I wish. Thanks, Henry. Across...
Religionhardinvalleychurch.com

Maintaining Joy in a Sinful World

Philippians 4:4-7 What is Joy/Rejoicing?. Joy is a deep-down confidence that God is in control of everything for the believer’s good and His own glory, and thus all is well no matter what the circumstances. Joy a happiness based on unchanging divine promises and eternal spiritual realities. It is the...
Religionradical.net

The Benefits of Preaching through Books of the Bible

There is a widespread assumption in many churches that preaching through books of the Bible is not enough to sustain a pulpit ministry over the long haul. Granted, there is a place for the occasional topical sermon that draws on multiple passages of Scripture. But as a steady diet for sheep and shepherds alike, the benefits of consecutive, expositional preaching through books of the Bible are too many to ignore; maybe too many to count. Here are nine.
Religioncoramdeochurch.org

Episode 19 - The Open Statement of the Truth - 2 Corinthians 3:17–4:6

Why do some hear the Gospel and respond with faith while others disbelieve? It can be tempting to "practice cunning or tamper with God's Word" to make the Gospel less offensive or more palatable. But we must remember, like Paul, that we do not proclaim ourselves; rather, we proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord.
Religionhardinvalleychurch.com

Joyful Habits through the Problems of Life

Philippians 4:4-7 How Do I Maintain Joy in a Sinful World?. Learning about the God of the Bible by learning the Bible. 1. Choose gentleness or graciousness in the face of persecution. 2. Practice the Presence of God. He is near. OR. He is coming soon. 3. Choose to pray...
Maple Valley, WAVOICE of the Valley

The Devil’s Favorite Tool!

A story was once told that the devil advertised his tools for sale at public auction. When the prospective buyers assembled, there was one oddly shaped tool which was labeled “Not for sale.” Asked to explain why this was, the devil answered, “I can spare my other tools, but I cannot spare this one. It is the most useful implement that I have. It is called discouragement, and with it I can work my way into hearts otherwise inaccessible. When I get this tool into a man’s heart, the way is open to plant anything there I may desire.”
Religiongenesis-umc.org

Christian Care

Genesis Care Ministries offers opportunities for those who are growing as disciples of Christ to use their gifts to care for others, and for those who are going through life challenges to receive Christian care. One-on-one care, small groups and other resources are available. For information on all Care Ministries...
Religionchallies.com

A La Carte (June 23)

Good morning. May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you on this fine day. There are a few Kindle deals today that are geared toward younger readers. “Self-importance is an often-overlooked sin that breeds dissension. It fans the flames of controversy.” Read by Trevin Wax writes here…
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

An Introduction to "On the Holy Spirit" by Saint Ambrose of Milan

The three books on the Holy Spirit are, as St. Ambrose says himself, a sequel to those on the Faith, and the two treatises together have been sometimes quoted as if one, with the title, De Trinitate. But we see from Gratian's letter to St. Ambrose, and from the reply, that each treatise is separate, and the De Spiritu Sancto was written some years later, a.d. 381.