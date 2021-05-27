Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 of the UK’s best half-term day trips, chosen by readers

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of my family’s list for a half-term outing is Pigs in the Wood – a non-profit sanctuary for rescue pigs near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire set in 10 acres of woodland. We can see the pigs roaming freely and even cuddle them. The sanctuary is currently caring for 20 pigs with wonderful names such as William, Charlotte, Dougal, George, Fred, Plum and Hugo. There’s a minimum donation of £5pp to visit, which is used for their food, water, straw, shelter repairs and maintenance. We’re also going to sponsor a pig for £20 a year. Can’t wait!

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Bookshop#Uk#Short Trips#Uk#North Yorkshire#West Yorkshire#Sawday#Dragon S Wood#Sustrans#Hadrian#Redcar#Waterworks Museum#Hogwarts Express#Torquay#Edinburgh#Onwards#Cycling#Chosen#Journey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Seafood
Related
LifestyleTelegraph

Last-minute half-term holidays, from UK breaks to green-list escapes

Is your half-term diary looking sparse? Traffic lights, local travel curbs and waterlogged forecasts may have put many off securing a late-May break. Yet for those who have cleared their week, ready for some much-deserved respite, there are still enticing options at home and abroad. From a long weekend in...
TravelTelegraph

The UK's best secret beaches to enjoy the warmer weather in peace

Look outside: Is that the makings of a warm day in the sunshine? With restrictions having easing across England and a much-needed break from the miserable weather, what better place to enjoy both the sun and the company of others than the beach?. The question is how to do so...
LifestyleHello Magazine

These UK family attractions are open for the May half-term

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased, it means there is so much more to enjoy as a family. Check out our list of attractions that are opening to the public once again for May half-term. From country gardens to some of our favourite theme parks, several venues are back in...
Worldinews.co.uk

Campsites with bank holiday and half-term availability

With spring showers edging away and the sun making a late appearance, a half-term or bank holiday camping trip looks appealing. Many sites are sold out across weekends for the remainder of the year, but there is some availability for a last-minute trip this week. Cool Camping highlights four locations...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel into and out of UK’s Covid Indian variant hotspots for a staycation this half term?

The government has targeted eight areas of the UK and issued new advice saying people should not be travelling in or out of them due to concerns over the new Indian variant of the coronavirus, which looks to be significantly more transmissible than other mutations.The guidance was quietly posted online on Friday 21 May, but only became widely known about after journalists picked up on the changes on Monday 24 May.Labour claimed the measures were essentially “local lockdowns by stealth”, while the prime minister’s spokesperson denied they amounted to a “lockdown”.Here’s everything you need to know about the latest rules,...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK’s first day of summer – in pictures

1 June is the first day of the meteorological summer and with fine weather forecast around the country, schools on half-term and the recent relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, people are getting out in the sun. The UK could experience record conditions for the second day in a row after temperatures hit 25C on bank holiday Monday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.
Public HealthBBC

As it happened: More than half of UK's 30 to 39-year-olds get jab

Thank you for joining us today. We are now ending our coronavirus live page coverage. Today's live page was written by George Bowden, Emma Harrison and Joshua Nevett. It was edited by Julian Joyce and Lauren Turner. What's been happening today?. Here's a round-up of today's coronavirus headlines:. More than...
Worldgreatbritishlife.co.uk

Family fun in Devon this half term

We have found all the great activities taking place this half term to entertain both kids and parents. Half term is just round the corner and, with the weather picking up, it's a great chance for children to let off some steam and spend time with their families. Devon has a fantastic range of events happening across the county that are family friendly and will definitely keep even the grown ups occupied.
Restaurantsinews.co.uk

The UK’S best rooftop terraces

Named after the island Napoleon was exiled to, this colourful rooftop oasis right in the heart of Waterloo serves up all the summer vibes with themed-brunches, outdoor movie nights and a host of cocktails. Open morning, noon and night, it’s also a good spot to watch the sunset. Booking advised. bar-elba.co.uk.
U.K.inews.co.uk

When do schools break up for summer? UK summer holiday dates explained, and how long the next half-term is

Children in England and Wales are currently enjoying the final days of their half-term, before heading back to school for the final stint until summer. Many parents will be hoping to jet off on a family holiday once schools break up, but may have to settle for a staycation after no new countries were added to the green list at Thursday’s travel review, and Portugal was removed.
Travelbrentwoodlive.co.uk

The best places to visit in Essex according to readers

With the weather much warmer and summer finally here we've put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy a visit to in Essex. We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to visit in the county be it beaches, attractions, countryside or urban. And...
Kidsgreatbritishlife.co.uk

5 things to do with the children in Surrey this half term

Half term is a lovely break for youngsters and with the weather set fair for a glorious week, we have put together this guide of fun things to do in Surrey. All you have to do is pack a picnic and drive the car…. Guildford Treasure Trail. Round up your...
LifestyleBaldhiker

Highfields Park, Nottingham

Highfields Park and lake in Nottingham is a grade ll listed 21 hectares park which has built some great memories for generations of families, from fun times spent on the lake in a hired rowboat or picnics in the park beside the paddling pool (which is now the serenity garden).
Public HealthTelegraph

The pandemic has stripped London of its appeal

Peak London was March 22, 2020. There’s no going back. The fast-tracked obsolescence of office culture and the realisation commuting was not the energetic motor of the capital but the travelling prison of its wage-slaves will affect the future of work, the capital’s population, its economy and self-image forever. The...
Public Healthdjmag.com

June 21st club reopening date for England set to be delayed

The June reopening date for clubs in England is reportedly set to be delayed. Back in February, the UK Government outlined its roadmap for lifting the coronavirus lockdown in line with the ongoing vaccine rollout. It was announced that on 21st June, all restrictions on social contact would be lifted, meaning that nightclubs across the country could open their doors for the first time since the beginning of lockdown in March 2020.