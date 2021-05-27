10 of the UK’s best half-term day trips, chosen by readers
Top of my family's list for a half-term outing is Pigs in the Wood – a non-profit sanctuary for rescue pigs near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire set in 10 acres of woodland. We can see the pigs roaming freely and even cuddle them. The sanctuary is currently caring for 20 pigs with wonderful names such as William, Charlotte, Dougal, George, Fred, Plum and Hugo. There's a minimum donation of £5pp to visit, which is used for their food, water, straw, shelter repairs and maintenance. We're also going to sponsor a pig for £20 a year. Can't wait!