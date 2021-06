Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 25,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.