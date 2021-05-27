Cancel
Jack Antonoff Didn’t Care for All Your Little Quarantine Hobbies

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Antonoff went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album, but somehow the conversation wound its way to how weird it felt to be an artist during quar. Because Antonoff is closed off from society when he makes an album, he had something of an identity crisis when everyone was forced to isolate. “I think about, like, sourdough bakers,” he said. “Because there’s a culture of people who make sourdough. And when the pandemic hit, how do they feel? Were they like ‘Great. Now everyone’s a fucking sourdough baker.” It’s a sentiment shared by comedian Chris Fleming, who made a whole song about how weird he felt when people with day jobs suddenly had as much time to pursue art as he did.

Taylor Swift
Questlove
Chris Fleming
Bruce Springsteen
Jack Antonoff
Jimmy Fallon
