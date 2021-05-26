newsbreak-logo
Consulting Firm Starts Phila. Mediation Practice, Bringing 20-Year Reed Smith Bankruptcy Attorney

By Justin Henry
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial consultants at Novo Advisors have expanded into Philadelphia and added mediation to their service offerings, bringing on Reed Smith bankruptcy and restructuring partner Claudia Springer as a mediator. Springer concluded an almost 20-year career with the Pittsburgh-founded international law firm at the start of May to help head up...

