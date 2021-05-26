Consulting Firm Starts Phila. Mediation Practice, Bringing 20-Year Reed Smith Bankruptcy Attorney

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC, ( http://www.EnglandLawGroup.com) and consulting practice FDAImports.com, LLC, ( http://www.fdaimports.com) are pleased to announce that Andrew Harrison has joined the firms to further develop their growing portfolio of national and international clients. Andrew brings a wealth of experience as a life science industry leader. With over two decades of experience, he focuses on pharmaceutical (manufacturing and compounding), biologic, cannabis, tobacco, and medical device FDA law, regulation, and enforcement. He brings his knowledge of the development and implementation of corporate ethics & compliance programs, growth of government affairs/public policy plans, and federal and state requirements pertaining to quality assurance, quality systems, compliance, and regulatory affairs. Further, Andrew also assists clients operating under regulatory regimes adjacent to FDA, including the FTC, DEA, and EPA.