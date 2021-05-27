Cancel
Thursday briefing: Hancock to answer Cummings claims

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop story: Johnson unfit to be PM, ex-adviser says. Good morning readers, Warren Murray here. Now, where to start …. Matt Hancock is expected to be confronted with allegations made by Dominic Cummings when the health secretary answers an urgent question from the shadow health secretary, Jon Ashworth, in the House of Commons today and later presents a Downing Street press conference. Cummings claimed in a seven-hour hearing before MPs in Westminster that Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister after presiding over a chaotic and incompetent pandemic response that caused “tens of thousands” of unnecessary deaths. As well as Johnson, Cummings heaped blame on Hancock, claiming the latter lied repeatedly to colleagues but Johnson refused to sack him. A spokesperson for Hancock said: “We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the health secretary.”

