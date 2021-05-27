Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Dwight to near Alta Vista, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Volland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov