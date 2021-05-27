Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Phillips; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND SMITH COUNTIES At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Smith Center, Kensington, Agra, Lebanon, Kirwin, Prairie View, Gaylord, Athol, Cedar and Bellaire. Additional rainfall amounts of less than one half inch expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Phillips County, KS
City
Agra, KS
City
Bellaire, KS
City
Cedar, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Athol, KS
City
Smith Center, KS
County
Smith County, KS
City
Lebanon, KS
City
Gaylord, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Phillips Smith#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden gambles on bipartisanship

President Biden has taken a high-stakes gamble on bipartisanship, tying his sails to a Senate deal on infrastructure that has sparked howls of protests from his liberal base. The president has moved to soothe anxieties on the left, saying he wants to pass the bipartisan deal and a larger package filled with progressive priorities “in tandem.”
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...