Flood Advisory issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Rooks FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOKS COUNTY At 134 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or may begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Palco, Damar and Webster State Park. Heavy rain has currently ended across the advisory area, and only isolated showers or thunderstorms are expected through this morning.