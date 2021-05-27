Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rooks County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Rooks by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Rooks FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOKS COUNTY At 134 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or may begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Palco, Damar and Webster State Park. Heavy rain has currently ended across the advisory area, and only isolated showers or thunderstorms are expected through this morning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Damar, KS
County
Rooks County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Doppler Radar#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Rooks Flood Advisory#Northwestern Rooks County#Palco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSCBS News

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the southern border on Friday since taking office. She toured immigration facilities and said the Biden administration is making what she described as "extreme progress" in addressing the surge in migrants from Central America. Republicans criticized her for not visiting sooner and for the timing of her trip. Christina Ruffini reports.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

June 26 (Reuters) - A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to converse energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal

Republican senators are warning that they could drop their support for a bipartisan infrastructure framework amid growing GOP fury over President Biden 's plan to link it to a Democratic-only bill. GOP Sens. Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both signaled on Friday that their support, and eventual vote,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Embattled U.K. health chief caught on camera in COVID-rule-breaking tryst apologizes, but hangs onto job

London — Britain's beleaguered Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday conceded he had "let people down" after revelations he was having an affair with a close aide who he appointed in secret last year. Opposition parties demanded Hancock's resignation after The Sun newspaper published a security camera image obtained from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6, in violation of coronavirus rules on social distancing.