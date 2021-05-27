Confusion, concern, consequences surround Oregon option for separating vaccinated from unvaccinated

Friday, OHA reported that 25,237 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,587 doses were administered on June 3 and 15,650 were administered prior to June 3. The seven-day running average is now 17,551 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,160,320 doses of Moderna and 298,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.